SOUTH BEND — The case involving co-defendants Peter Charlton, 47, and Molly Saranpaa, 46, accused of operating an illegal marijuana operation in Ocean Park, took a surprising turn during a motion to exclude evidence hearing on March 14.
According to court records, the couple’s attorney, Nathan Needham, made a motion to exclude evidence of the testing results of the 53 plants seized during a drug raid at the couple’s former home on 229th Lane in Ocean Park on May 3, 2021.
The case has been in the spotlight since the initial investigation was brought under heavy scrutiny by Needham, who highlighted apparently inconsistent statements from witnesses during previous hearings.
His arguments included that no one accurately recounted how many marijuana plants were in the home before the raid, little evidence suggested the couple had been selling marijuana, and that a significant piece of the search warrant leaned on the investigating deputy smelling marijuana while talking with Charlton outside the home.
During the hearing, Needham argued whether the scientific analysis of the seized marijuana plants met the scientific standards and rules for evidence in Washington state.
During the hearing, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, called lead investigator Rylee Queener, a deputy with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, and Catherine Dunn, a forensic scientist at the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, to testify.
“The testimony from the hearing centered on two samples taken by Queener, and he basically gathered the plants that he had seized and formed two groups: one of larger, more mature plants and one of the smaller, less mature plants,” Needham said.
“He took a single leaf from a larger, more mature plant and one from a smaller, more immature plant and sent them off for analysis. Under the statute for the manufacture of marijuana, marijuana is a defined term, which requires that when the analysis is completed, it has to be completed quantitatively.”
In the case of Charlton and Saranpaa, the immature plants tested below the 0.3% per dry weight standard to be classified as marijuana plants under Washington state law.
“Dunn testified that the leaf sample taken from the ‘smaller, less mature plants’ met the legal definition of marijuana because she could only test them qualitatively due to the size of the sample; that is, she could only test for the presence of THC, not the quantity,” Needham said.
“For the 39 plants that were represented by this single leaf, it was not unusual given their size and age to not have enough THC to meet the legal definition of marijuana under Washington state law,” Needham added. “If the plants don’t have enough THC content, then they are the equivalent of ‘hemp.’”
Judge Don Richter ruled against using the 39 immature plants as evidence in a trial.
“Judge Richter ruled the State could not use the existence of these “smaller, less mature” plants as evidence of manufacture as argued by the State, ruling that to do so would be highly prejudicial to Saranpaa and Charlton because these plants, as tested, were not in violation of any Washington law,” Needham said.
The court's decision leaves the prosecution with 14 plants they can still use pursue charges.
However, according to Needham, that presents an entirely new argument because Saranpaa holds a Washington state medical marijuana authorization card which allows her to grow up to 15 marijuana plants for a legitimate medical condition.
“Molly Saranpaa has a medical authorization from a licensed medical doctor whom she consulted with to grow up to 15 plants for the medical benefits she receives from marijuana for a severe lower back medical condition she has been dealing with for nearly a decade,” Needham said.
“The benefits she receives from marijuana allow her to try to lead a normal life with her husband, Peter Charlton,” he added.
The case will be heard again on April 15, when the couple is back before the court for a pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.