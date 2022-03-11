SOUTH BEND — Ronald B. Barton was convicted on Feb. 3 of two counts of second-degree rape in Pacific County Superior Court for raping a teenager. Formal sentencing was set over to March 11 to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation.
In a jam-packed courtroom with over 50 bikers in attendance from the Mt. Hood Chapter of the Bikers Against Child Abuse, Judge Don Richter delivered his judgment, but not before the victim and her mother had a chance to speak.
"There is no way of explaining the hurt a parent can feel when their child [is raped] by someone they trusted and love," the victim's mother said. "My daughter will never live a normal life again because of him, and I do not believe he should ever be able to walk out of prison a normal man again because of what he has done to her."
According to Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman, the victim showed tremendous strength during the trial by facing Barton and confronting all the damage that had been done to her.
During sentencing, he adds, she continues to show her strength by addressing the court but choosing to read out loud her victim statement on her. "I wholly believe that what she has been through will not define her," Rothman stated.
"You manipulated me, you raped me, and you drugged," the victim said. "You made me believe I had this amazing summer … but in reality, it's the most painful memory and summer I will ever have."
"You took my innocence, and you broke me, and you broke my family. I hope you bury yourself in those thoughts and memories of what you did wrong to me," she added.
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford had some harsh words for Barton and the horrific crimes he committed.
"The State is asking the court to sentence Mr. Barton to 194 months to life in prison," Crawford said. "The reason why the State is asking for that is, your honor you sat during his trial, you've heard the evidence."
"Mr. Barton is one of the most despicable human beings with the acts that he did in grooming, and making his [victim] feel loved and providing her drugs and alcohol and marijuana and raping her continuously. That should not go unnoticed and did not go unnoticed by the jury."
Barton's attorney, Timothy R. Lewis, asked for some mercy from Richter, leaning hard on Barton not having a criminal past and zero offender points leading up to the case. However, Richter chose not to show leniency.
"The thing that stands out in the court's mind is the predatory nature of the conduct that occurred. This was a young girl who should have experienced a relaxing fun summer … and instead was subject to rape," Richter said.
"The trust you held over the victim and the abuse of that trust is damaging beyond any words of this court. The victim is walking away with a lifetime sentence of your actions. Based on the behavior that this court sat through and heard evidence of, I do find that a maximum sentence is justified."
Barton's life sentence will require him to serve at least 16 years in prison before being eligible for parole. To be ever paroled, he will have to appear before an indeterminate board who will decide if he should ever be released.
His sentence also comes with mandatory lifetime registration as a sex offender and the lifetime protection order protecting the victim from him.
According to Lewis, Barton is immediately appealing his conviction and sentence.
