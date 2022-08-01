SOUTH BEND — Last week's short docket was largely consumed by three specific cases where all three men are likely going to prison. The remainder of the cases set dates or were rolled to future dockets for change or plea and sentencing.
The cases were presided over by Judge Donald J. Richter. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense attorneys in attendance were David Hatch and Jason Arcuri.
Christopher C. Neaman
Two months after taking over the case for David Arcuri, Hatch and Faurholt are at a stalemate about how to calculate Christopher Neaman's offender score. Changes in legislation since his original deal in 2020 have complicated his sentencing.
Neaman was originally handed an extraordinary Family and Offense Sentencing Alternative with no jail time and only 12 months of community custody but a minimum of five years in prison if he didn't comply with his sentence.
However, nine months later, he was accused of failing a drug test and several subsequently, resulting in the prosecutor's office filing a revocation of the FOSA sentence. The violation means he now faces between 60-120 months in prison.
According to Hatch, he and Faurholt cannot agree on how to calculate several prior felony cases dating back to 2008. His points are expected to drop from approximately 14 down to 10 once the calculations are done.
Richter made it clear his patience was weighing thin with the case and Hatch and Faurholt's inability to get it sorted out. He gave them until Aug. 19 at 3 p.m to have an agreement ready to present to the court.
Donald L. Sparling
Donald L. Sparling has two active cases, one for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a motor vehicle and another for possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are from this year. The court set his trial dates for both cases.
Sparling's first trial is scheduled for Aug. 30-31 with a trial confirmation hearing on Aug. 12, and his second trial is scheduled for Sept. 7-8 with a pretrial hearing also on Aug. 12. He also has a fugitive complaint case that is being tracked along with the cases.
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand
Jabboa C. Tegerstrand found herself in more trouble after failing to show up for a court appearance on July 1, resulting in a $20,000 warrant being issued. She was picked up on July 24 and forced to face her case. She is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault for an incident in 2019.
The hearing was brief, and her attorney J. Arcuri reserved on addressing the conditions of her release. The court set her trial dates for Sept. 13-15 and an omnibus hearing for Aug. 26. She also faces several other misdemeanor charges in Raymond and South Bend.
