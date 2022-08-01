SOUTH BEND — Last week's short docket was largely consumed by three specific cases where all three men are likely going to prison. The remainder of the cases set dates or were rolled to future dockets for change or plea and sentencing.

The cases were presided over by Judge Donald J. Richter. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt represented the state. Indigent defense attorneys in attendance were David Hatch and Jason Arcuri.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.