LONG BEACH — The smoke and traffic has cleared, and the Long Beach Peninsula is still standing.
Independence Day weekend drew thousands of visitors to the Southwest Washington coast for what some worried would turn the 28-mile stretch into a potential powder keg.
Instead, the crowd of revelers — though raucous at times — partied without loss of life.
A total of 71 incidents were reported to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday — 13 were fireworks related and 20 were traffic related, with one person being arrested by Washington State Patrol and booked into Pacific County Jail on a DUI charge.
The first major holiday since the lifting of covid restrictions was met with bone-dry conditions statewide, prompting an emergency statewide burn ban issued Friday, July 2, just as thousands were descending on the peninsula for the long holiday weekend.
The change in restrictions caught many by surprise, resulting in discarded piles of firewood at several beach approach entrances.
Fourth of July fun
On Saturday, hundreds lined the Ilwaco waterfront with lawn chairs and blankets at the Port of Ilwaco in anticipation of a fireworks show over the harbor. The roughly hour-long show served as a perfect warm-up for the main event Sunday in Long Beach.
On Sunday morning, July 4, official holiday festivities kicked off near the corner of 34th Street and K Place in Seaview, where dozens of people of all ages gathered dressed in red, white and blue to participate in the 10th annual Seaview Fourth of July parade.
Meanwhile, local beach approaches from Seaview to Ocean Park experienced steady traffic as thousands of beachgoers poured into local approaches until sundown.
The spattering of fireworks all afternoon grew into a steady crescendo around dusk as volley after volley of consumer fireworks — mainly a mix of mortars, cakes and rockets — showered the skyline with glowing bursts and shimmering sparks for hours.
The intensity of the fireworks peaked around 11 p.m., sparking two small fires that erupted minutes apart but were quickly contained.
The first was a grass fire started by an errant firework in the dunes near the Bolstad beach approach. The small grass fire was doused by two witnesses with buckets of water. Minutes later another fire erupted from a dumpster along Bolstad approach and was quickly knocked down by firefighters from the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
Volunteers lead cleanup
Monday morning revealed the aftermath of the revelry the night before as volunteers began to arrive at daylight to begin to remove tons of debris from local beach approaches.
The effort was spearheaded by the Grassroots Garbage Gang, a nonprofit group of volunteers who for the past 20 years have been responsible for removing more than 40,000 tons of garbage littering local beaches.
Volunteers Kelly Rupp and Shelly Pollock were among the group distributing garbage bags and cleanup gear while directing a steady stream of arriving volunteers Monday morning in Long Beach.
The multi-shot cake-style fireworks, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, are especially problematic.
“It’s thousands of pieces of plastic,” Pollock said.
By 11 a.m. several tons of trash and firework debris had been cleared from the beach by a concerted effort of volunteers and city cleanup crews, leaving little trace of the scene that unfolded the night before.
