Special Commitment Center

Washington state’s Special Commitment Center is a secure facility on a small Puget Sound Island where serious sex offenders are segregated from the general public while receiving counseling.

 DSHS

SOUTH BEND — The civil commitment trial of Robert A. Howell, 54, concluded on Monday, Oct. 17. He was found to be a sexually violent predator, and has been sent to the McNeil Island Special Commitment Center for extensive rehabilitation.

Judge Katie Svoboda filled in for Judge Donald J. Richter in the Pacific County Superior Court because Richer worked in the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office during Howell’s 2016 trial in which the man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape.

