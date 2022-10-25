SOUTH BEND — The civil commitment trial of Robert A. Howell, 54, concluded on Monday, Oct. 17. He was found to be a sexually violent predator, and has been sent to the McNeil Island Special Commitment Center for extensive rehabilitation.
Judge Katie Svoboda filled in for Judge Donald J. Richter in the Pacific County Superior Court because Richer worked in the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office during Howell’s 2016 trial in which the man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape.
The Attorney General’s Office took over the prosecution of the case, and the agency was represented by Assistant AGs Laura J.D. Baird and Rose K. McGillis.
Past offenses
According to court records, the jury reached a verdict on Monday, Oct. 17 after hearing testimony for several days, including a deposition from Howell in which he described his past offenses.
In the deposition, which was transcripted, Howell recounted what led to him being arrested in a 1996 case for child molestation. Howell admitted to providing alcohol to two underage females and spending time alone with them at a beach near Ocean Park.
However, Howell downplayed the conviction in which he was found to have molested both girls and instead stated one of the girls was intoxicated and fell down with her pants down, and his “hands were right in the front pulling them up.”
Howell also admitted that after picking the girl up, they “met for a kiss.” After the kiss, he alleged that he stopped the situation because it “was out of nowhere” and “it was by surprise.”
In Howell’s descriptive deposition, he also admitted how someone could assume that he was molesting the girl because of his hand placement, “pulling her pants and her undies up.”
One of the shocking moments from the deposition was when Howell insinuated that one of the reasons for his predatory behavior was an urge to have a child, particularly a son.
“I think that I might have put it in my head that I want to say all’s I can say is I seen females, so I figured baby, son, because that’s all that was on my mind, you know. I’m not sure, but I’m, I haven’t thrown out that that’s not a possibility on why they happened,” Howell stated in the deposition.
Howell also admitted in the deposition that he told the truth during examinations/interviews with Dr. Craig N. Teofilo, in which he was diagnosed with an antisocial disorder, alcohol use disorder, and has a “deviant sexual interest in pubescent girls.” Teofilo suspected but did not conclude that Howell also had a pedophilic disorder.
Appeal promised
The trial was originally scheduled to last 10 days, but only lasted five in total, including jury selection. After the verdict, Howell’s attorneys, Shauna L. Bean and Kelli Armstrong-Smith, informed the court that Howell’s civil commitment would be appealed.
Although validated by past court rulings, Washington’s system for keeping the general population safe from recidivist sex offenders has been controversial.
McNeil Island, formerly a federal prison in the waters of Puget Sound southwest of Tacoma, is now the site of the Washington Department of Social and Health Services’ Special Commitment Center. Programs there “provide specialized mental health treatment for civilly committed sex offenders who have completed their prison sentences.” Offenders undergo ongoing counseling until such time as they demonstrate eligibility for less restrictive living conditions.
