OCEAN PARK — James Poisel of Kalama is the winner of this year’s Beach Barons Car Club engine raffle. He bought five tickets at the Untouchables Car Show held in August.
“I was at the show with my wife and family and as we passed the engine booth my wife asked me why I didn’t buy a ticket,” Poisel said. “I explained that I never win anything. She gave me the ‘look,’ so I bought two tickets. Then my daughter said she wanted some tickets also. The winning ticket was the second ticket I bought.”
Needless to say, Poisel is a happy guy.
