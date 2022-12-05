Washington state’s 39 counties certified their election results last week, paving the way for Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to do the same later this week for the dozens of federal, state, legislative and judicial races in this year’s general election.
But Southwest Washington’s month-long election intrigue won’t end there, as Joe Kent, who lost the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced last week that his campaign will request a machine recount of the contest.
After the certification of election results from Pacific, Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties on Nov. 29, Kent, a Republican, trailed his Democratic opponent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez by 2,629 votes out of 319,759 cast. Perez has 50.14% of the vote, to Kent’s 49.31%, for a margin of 0.83% — 0.55% of the vote went to write-ins.
The margin between Perez and Kent — both the raw and percent difference — is large enough that it does not qualify for a state-mandated recount. State law requires a machine recount when the margin of a race is both less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of total votes cast between the two candidates.
In a Dec. 2 statement, the campaign said “we believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” but said it had an “obligation” to its supporters “to ensure certainty about the outcome.” The campaign claimed, without providing evidence, that there were “technical issues with the signature verifications software” used by the counties.
The campaign will have to pony up nearly $50,000 for the recount. According to state law, requested machine recounts cost 15 cents per ballot, while a requested manual recount costs 25 cents per ballot. With 319,759 ballots tallied in the race, the Kent campaign — which has been fundraising to support its recount efforts in the days and weeks leading up to the election’s certification — would have to submit a deposit amount of $47,963.85, after which time a date for the recount will be announced.
With a margin of more than 2,500 votes separating Perez and Kent, a recount is extremely unlikely to alter the final outcome of the race.
In Washington’s most famous recount, in the 2004 gubernatorial election, former state Sen. Dino Rossi led Attorney General Christine Gregoire by 261 votes in the initial result, out of nearly 3 million votes cast. Following a manual recount and several legal challenges, Gregoire pulled ahead of Rossi by 129 votes and was certified as the winner and governor-elect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.