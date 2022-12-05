Joe Kent

Congressional candidate Joe Kent spoke during a town hall at the Ocean Park Community Church days before the general election. The Republican is asking for a ballot recount.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

Washington state’s 39 counties certified their election results last week, paving the way for Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to do the same later this week for the dozens of federal, state, legislative and judicial races in this year’s general election.

But Southwest Washington’s month-long election intrigue won’t end there, as Joe Kent, who lost the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced last week that his campaign will request a machine recount of the contest.

