Kallan provides Santa with Christmas wishes during the Shop with a Cop event.
Kallan ponders the all-important question — what do I want for Christmas? — while sitting with Santa during the Shop with a Cop event last week in Long Beach.
Santa Claus made a guest appearance following breakfast during the Shop with a Cop event.
Danielle interacts with Santa during the Shop with a Cop event.
Matthew tells Santa what he would like for Christmas during the annual Shop with Cop event last weekend in Long Beach.
Kirea tells Santa her Christmas wishes during the Shop with Cop event in Long Beach.
Micah tells Santa his Christmas wishes.
Akasha tells Santa her Christmas wishes during the Shop with a Cop event.
LONG BEACH — Nineteen kids and their law enforcement counterparts participated in Shop with a Cop on Dec. 3.
The event, which started in Long Beach in 2011, is put on with help from the Peninsula Rotary Club, Dennis Company, the Lost Roo and local law enforcement agencies.
Kids are selected to take part in the event by staff at their schools. The students get to have a free breakfast at the Lost Roo with their cop shopping partner before heading to Dennis Company in a cop car or firetruck.
During the ride, they had a chance to blast the car’s siren while Santa Claus hitched a ride aboard a boat towed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Dennis Company donated half of the $100 gift cards to the shoppers and the Rotary club covered the rest of the cost. The kids selected presents for themselves, as well as friends and family.
Officers at the event were from agencies such as the Long Beach Police Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Park Rangers, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, NOAA Fisheries and the Washington State Police.
