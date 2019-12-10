Eighteen kids acted as Santa Claus as they participated in Shop with a Cop on Dec. 7. The event is put on with help from the Peninsula Rotary Club, Dennis Company, the Lost Roo and local law enforcement agencies. Kids are selected to take part in the event by staff at their schools. The students get to have a free breakfast at the Lost Roo with their cop shopping partner before heading to Dennis Company in a cop car or firetruck. During the ride, they have a chance to blast the car’s siren. Dennis Company donates half of the $100 gift cards to the shoppers and the Rotary club covers the rest of the cost. The kids get to select presents for themselves, as well as friends and family. Officers at the event were from agencies such as: the Long Beach Police Department; U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Park Rangers, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Police.
