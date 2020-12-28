PACIFIC COUNTY — Perhaps the most nimble switcheroo during the covid-19 era has been the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
It links older mentors with younger kids for companionship and fun.
In normal times, that meant meeting at Pacific County schools for one-on-one time, activities in close proximity ranging from reading to shooting hoops to arts projects.
Enter covid-19, and its accompanying restrictions.
Just as teachers converted education from in-person in the traditional classroom to online through Zoom and other computer programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters has adapted, too.
And as the shutdowns continue, organizers are enthusiastically recruiting more people to benefit.
Transition
The program creates an environment in which a younger child bonds with an older mentor, as if with an extra brother or sister. The Southwest Washington branch is based in Olympia and covers Pacific, Thurston, Mason, Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
Robyn Handley of Ocean Park, director of site-based programs, is a former AmeriCorps worker.
In “normal” times, mentors meet with their younger partner for an hour a week at a school or community site, with some supervision from the program’s staff. Now, for safety, it’s all remotely.
Handley has about 30 “matches” — a “Big” and a “Little” — continuing their links through the pandemic with every Pacific County school district except North River represented.
“Pre-covid, we were close to 100 matches,” she said. “With covid, we have been able to transition.”
Connection
Handley, whose background is in education and environmental science, served an a mentor in another state. Since she has worked in the program the past few years, she has observed its positive impacts. “We have some really great high school students, and now their siblings are taking part. Some do it all four years of high school. It is really cool to see our ‘Littles’ grow up and ‘Bigs,’ too.”
The program’s motto is “Together, we are defenders of potential.”
“We can see how much of a difference it makes,” Handley said. “For the little guys who are an only child, it’s getting that connection, giving them something to look forward to, and the high schoolers like doing it.”
She described how a young boy who was always getting into fights, changed his behavior once paired with a mentor who encouraged his artistic abilities. “We discovered him to be an amazing artist and now he’s a gentle kid,” she said. “It’s great to watch these kids grow over time.”
The computer-link program Zoom allows break-out rooms for interactions between mentors and younger children. In one example, a girl who was an eager reader and her mentor were able to log on to some interactive resources to hear a story read to them, then discuss characters.
Checks
People who would like to participate can contact the program’s leaders using the methods in the information box accompanying this story.
At the core of the criteria for acceptance is a willingness to help bond with a youngster by committing time and offering friendship. Activities may include board games like chess, arts and crafts, or just an opportunity to chat with a non-family member.
The requirements are simple:
• Some older brothers and sisters — called “Bigs” — are adults. Applicants must be at least a freshman in high school; “Littles” are aged 5 to 13.
• In normal times, “Bigs” commit to meeting their “Little” three times a month through the school year. High school students earn community service hours to fulfill their graduation requirements.
• “Bigs” must have reliable transportation and a photo ID.
There are stringent background checks before any mentors are approved, and all participants are expected to be in regular contact with Big Brothers Big Sisters staff.
Variety
Jaden Turner, a junior at Ilwaco High School, learned about the program in his freshmen year; he recalled his mother encouraged him to join. He was paired as a sophomore with Mason Harrell and their link has continued.
As well as being a keen member of the Fishermen basketball program, Turner likes soccer and helped coach a youth team, which had included Mason.
Before everything shut down, they used to shoot hoops, play board games in person, and hang out with other Big-Little partnerships.
When the covid restrictions began in March and the program transitioned to remote-only contacts, they switched to “meeting” online through Zoom to chat and play games.
Mason said he enjoys the online format. “We do a wide variety of games, like ‘Guess Who’ and ‘Battleships.’ It’s fun.”
“We like to play chess. It’s fun for us to play online,” Turner said. “It’s obviously a little bit more flexible now, but it’s a good way to take his mind off everything — a safe space for him to enjoy himself a little and have someone to look up to.”
Role model
Casey Harrell, Mason’s mother, agrees, and sees huge benefits in her son. “It’s been a fun way for him to connect,” she said. “It’s very productive.”
The link between Mason and his teenage mentor has been especially valuable this year, she noted. His younger sister Dylan’s brave battle with brain cancer came to an end in April.
“Mason really looks up to Jaden. He is such a positive role model, and we really appreciate him,” Casey Harrell added. “It’s great that these teenagers are willing to use their time.”
Turner, who is part of IHS’s leadership program, highly recommends involvement. “It’s fun for you to connect with someone like this,” he said. “It’s a great way to give back and make an impact.”
