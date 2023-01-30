Pacific County’s kindergarten vaccination rate dipped below 90% in the 2021-22 school year, matching a concerning statewide and national trend of lower rates for common childhood immunizations since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the Washington State Department of Health in January, 149 of 167 incoming kindergarteners in Pacific County — 89.2% — had received all of their required vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year. That figure was down from the 94.7% rate in the 2020-21 school year, which nearly matched the federal target of 95%.

