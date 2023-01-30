Pacific County’s kindergarten vaccination rate dipped below 90% in the 2021-22 school year, matching a concerning statewide and national trend of lower rates for common childhood immunizations since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.
According to data released by the Washington State Department of Health in January, 149 of 167 incoming kindergarteners in Pacific County — 89.2% — had received all of their required vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year. That figure was down from the 94.7% rate in the 2020-21 school year, which nearly matched the federal target of 95%.
The county was far from alone in seeing its rate decline — 36 of the state’s 39 counties saw their kindergarten immunization rate decline, with only Grays Harbor, Franklin and Ferry counties bucking the trend. Franklin County, home to Pasco, was the only county in 2021-22 which met or exceeded the 95% federal target, at 96.3%.
Overall, Washington's kindergarten vaccination rate dropped from 91.2% in 2020-21 to 89% in 2021-22.
The required immunizations in question do not include the covid-19 vaccine, but long-standing vaccines that prevent childhood diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio, diphtheria and tetanus. Children across the country are required to be vaccinated for childhood diseases before entering kindergarten, regardless of whether they are attending a public or private school. But all states allow for medical exemptions, and many allow for religious or personal exemptions, also.
When state legislators in 2019 voted to roll back the exemption that allowed parents or guardians to use personal or philosophical reasons to keep their kids from getting the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, the statewide immunization rate jumped from 85-86% to 90% in 2019-20.
But the rate of religious exemptions being claimed has shot up astronomically since the law changed, too. From 2015-16 through the 2018-19 school year, the statewide religious exemption rate was 0.3%. But in 2019, with the personal exemption for MMR done away with, the religious exemption rate jumped to 2.6%. It was 2.5% in 2021-22.
In Pacific County, the religious exemption rate jumped from 2.2% in 2020-21 to 5.4% last school year — more than double the statewide average.
Locally, incoming kindergarteners at Ocean Beach School District had the worst immunization rate in the county, with 64 of 72 students, 88.9%, having received their necessary vaccinations. That number is down sharply from 2020-21, when 57 of 60 students, 95%, had completed the required immunizations.
In Naselle, 17 of 19 students, 89.5%, were up-to-date on their shots in 2021-22. Willapa Valley was at 92% among their 25 kindergarteners, and Raymond was at 92.3% among their 39 students.
