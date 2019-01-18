The National Weather Service in Portland has issued coastal flood advisories for this weekend in Pacific, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The first is for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and the second for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, surf height is expected to reach 17 to 21 feet over the weekend.
SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST TIDES: Total tide at Toke Point is forecast to be 11.2 feet Saturday (10 a.m. to noon) and then 11.4 feet Sunday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
NORTH OREGON COAST TIDES: Total tide at Astoria will be 10.0 to 10.5 feet for the weekend highest tides.
IMPACTS: Overflow flooding for the South Washington coast is most likely to occur in low-lying areas near bays and sloughs, highways 6 and 101, the towns of Raymond and South Beach and lower reaches of coastal rivers. For the North Oregon coast, one of the more susceptible areas for flooding is along Fraser Road in Tillamook County.
