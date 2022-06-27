KLIPSAN BEACH — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in the Klipsan Beach area on June 11 that resulted in a man being transported to a Portland-area hospital with two gun wounds. The investigation has since been completed.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office kept details of the incident quiet until they determined what had actually happened. The shooting has been ruled self-defense after a surveillance camera in the area caught the entire incident.
According to court records, Jim L. Rice, 46, of Ocean Park, cornered his 40-year-old ex-wife and her 28-year-old girlfriend in the area of 201st Lane and Pacific Avenue in Klipsan Beach — about three miles south of downtown Ocean Park.
He allegedly rammed their parked vehicle with his truck at the girlfriend’s residence, injuring his ex-wife.
The responding deputy recounted the tense moments in a probable cause affidavit, stating that while he was en route to the scene, dispatch noticed him that they could hear a male subject on the 911 call yelling, “I’m [expletive] tired of this, I am going to kill you.”
Allegedly fearing for her life and her girlfriend’s, Rice’s ex-wife drew a firearm and shot at Rice through his windshield, striking him in the cheek. Rice then allegedly exited his vehicle and became more hostile towards the women.
She then fired a second shot, striking Rice in his abdomen, stopping him from advancing toward them, according to law enforcement. Rice left the scene on foot, and an additional 911 caller reported that Rice had been shot and needed an ambulance.
According to court records, the investigating deputy arrived on the scene and found Rice’s truck with blood inside and a single bullet hole in his windshield. He also located a surveillance camera and a Ring camera, which both caught the incident in its entirety.
“I observed headlights coming from a truck following their vehicle,” the deputy stated. “The truck then turned straight towards [the victims]. The truck, after turning towards [the victims’] vehicle, accelerated towards [them] until it came into contact with their vehicle.”
“At this point, I observed the first shot fired, which entered the windshield of the truck. After the first shot, Rice then exited his vehicle and was yelling at [them both]. I observed in the video that Rice held his arms in an aggressive manner while yelling at [them both]; at this point, [his ex-wife] fired a second shot, and Rice left the video,” he said.
Both victims also had active orders against Rice, requiring him to not contact or be anywhere near them.
Rice was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital before being transported to a Portland-area hospital, where he was hospitalized for two days and then released. Following his release, Rice fled to the Seattle area in an alleged attempt to evade potential charges for his actions.
On June 16, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter issued a $1 million arrest warrant for Rice, who now faces two counts of first-degree assault. He was located in the Seattle area and booked into King County Jail on June 16.
Rice was transported back to Pacific County and booked into jail on June 23. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.