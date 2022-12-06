As heavy rain and wind lashed the region on Nov. 29, a slide — estimated at 110 feet wide — sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock across Oregon Highway 30 near milepost 74 about 20 miles east of Astoria near Wauna, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
ODOT closed the highway to traffic from milepost 72 to milepost 76. As of Dec. 6, the important artery remains closed during daylight hours while work continues to stabilize the cliff that partially collapsed onto the road.
Shutting down the highway, one of the main routes between the coast and the Interstate 5 corridor, caused disruptions across the region and forced some motorists to adjust their trips.
The highway reopened in a limited way on Dec. 4, but the slide’s aftermath continues to cause major inconveniences.
“U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only … while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane,” ODOT advised this week. “If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.”
But as snow and icy conditions become factors, ODOT issued cautions.
“26 gets a lot of snow, but it also gets a lot of attention from us,” Mark Buffington, the district manager for the Department of Transportation on the North Coast, said. “202 would be more treacherous and we’ve had to really pay attention to it more so than we usually do because it’s kind of a low volume, low priority highway. But right now, it’s a detour, so we’ve had to pay a little more attention to its shape.”
Buffington, who commutes from Kelso, has been taking Highway 47 and Highway 202 since the landslide.
The spot along the highway where the landslide occurred has long been vulnerable.
“As long as I can remember working in this area for ODOT, there has always been a rockfall issue there,” Buffington said. “It’s been screened to catch the loose stuff, but when the big stuff falls, it takes the screen with it.”
During the cleanup, a geologist determined that two large sections of hillside on both ends of the slide may need to be removed if they are loose enough to slip onto the highway, Buffington said, which has caused delays to reopening.
A semitruck also had to be pulled from the pile of rocks after crews believe it crashed into the debris in the road after the landslide happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The driver was not injured, Buffington said.
