As heavy rain and wind lashed the region on Nov. 29, a slide — estimated at 110 feet wide — sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock across Oregon Highway 30 near milepost 74 about 20 miles east of Astoria near Wauna, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT closed the highway to traffic from milepost 72 to milepost 76. As of Dec. 6, the important artery remains closed during daylight hours while work continues to stabilize the cliff that partially collapsed onto the road.

