Additional heavy rains the past couple of days have added to the dangers of landslides and have caused flooding on the western side of Wahkiakum County. Residents near Deep River have reported power outages, landslides and flood roadways.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has reported that landslides have closed two sections of State Route 4 at mileposts 13 and 20. Traffic control is currently set up at milepost 13 and is down to one lane of traffic, and the roadway is completely closed at milepost 20.
According to resident Christina Miller who lives 5 miles east of Naselle, the flooding Thursday took many by surprise. Even the Naselle School District debated what to do this morning before ultimately choosing to close school for the day.
“My driveway is flooded deeper than last week, but just at the highway in Deep River,” Miller said. “At my house, there was a ton of water that came from the hills down the creek out to the waterway along SR 4.”
Since Thursday morning, the Deep River area has also been without power when the landslide was reported on SR 4 at milepost 13.
The National Weather Service does not closely monitor Deep River, but most of the flooding in the area is being attributed to small creeks and runoff. The story is slightly different at the Naselle River, which hit its action stage early Thursday when it crested at 14.1 feet.
According to Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, the Naselle River flooding was minor, and his main concern for Pacific County is the increasing risk of landslides.
“Residents need to keep an eye out for potential landslides,” McDougall said. “One of the biggest signs is cracks in the ground. Residents also need to be careful while they are driving to make sure there is still a roadway in front of them.”
Over a dozen slides have been reported in Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties since last week, and will more rainfall in the forecast, the risk is expected to increase steadily.
