PACIFIC COUNTY — The Washington State Department of Transportation is still evaluating how to fix storm damage from last week’s major flood event that shut down State Route 105 between Raymond and Tokeland and undermined a lane of U.S. Highway 101 south of Bruceport.
The big one
Like a row of dominos, call after call came into Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) on Friday, Jan. 7, when landslides started tumbling around the county. One major slide occurred on SR 105 at milepost 9 when over 100 yards of trees, mud and debris came crashing down.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, he was on the phone with Raymond DOT Shop Supervisor Gary Aust, who had just arrived to inspect the slide, when the call was abruptly dropped.
However, it wasn’t from a lack of signal. Instead, Aust was running for his life as a secondary slide came crashing down into his work truck. The truck became tangled with muddy debris and a large tree that bent its tailgate.
Not a one-and-done event
As a result, the DOT closed the roadway and was bombarded with additional slides on the Tokeland side of the major slide. Willapa Valley Drone operator Chris Boggs was able to shoot aerial images of the area’s destruction, which included at least three mudslides.
Unofficial totals, with a handful of witness accounts, have suggested that there were nearly a dozen slides between Raymond and Tokeland on SR 105. On top of the slides, Tokeland also sustained major flood damage throughout the week during king tides.
“Most of the smaller slides have been cleared,” Moon said. “It’s unclear how long it will take to clear [the major slide].”
Travelers wishing to visit Tokeland have to drive US 101 through Grays Harbor County and use State Route 105 to travel through Westport and then Grayland. The detour takes approximately 1.5 hours.
Tokeland officers who live in the Raymond area have to drive the route to get to work on the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Reservation.
US 101 remains unstable
On Friday, Jan. 7, a rock slide opened up the roadway, swallowing the entire southbound lane. Many travelers have been taken by surprise by the amount of damage the roadway suffered.
According to Moon, the washout didn’t only wash out the southbound lane but has begun undermining the entire roadway. There currently is no estimate of when the roadway will be repaired.
“That is a big problem, we have no idea, and DOT bigwigs outside of our area have to figure that out,” Moon said. “I talked to [Aust], and he said there is no estimate on what the solution is or how long it’s going to be like this.”
“As you look down into it, the depth of the washout is going to make it really difficult to backfill. They are probably going to have to bridge it or rebuild it with pylons or something. The fear is that [it will continue] to washout and crack toward the centerline,” Moon added.
If the roadway is completely swallowed, the only way around will be the gravel-covered South Bend Palix Road that runs through the woods between South Bend and the outskirts of Bay Center.
The detour would only add a few additional minutes to travel times but can be severely impacted by heavy traffic. It also is not built to withstand the heavy traffic seen daily on US 101.
Other routes
At one point during the flood on Thursday, Jan. 6, all three roadways into and out of the north county region were closed. US 101, beyond its issue near Bruceport, also had a flooded section north of Raymond at Dixon Road.
At least four major portions of State Route 6 that runs from Raymond through Pe Ell and then to Chehalis were covered with floodwaters. All four resulted in the highway being closed, including at mileposts 3 and 6.5, both outside Menlo.
It’s unclear how much damage the roadway suffered, as DOT’s attention is currently focused on US 101 and SR 105, but numerous cracks can be seen in the roadway.
Some residents report the roadway feels like it has “dipped” in some spots, especially by Heckard and Mallis Landing Roads.
Flooding also made travel difficult or impossible for a time on State Route 4 between Naselle and the Grays River area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.