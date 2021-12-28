EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, this edition’s weather couldn’t be formatted in the usual way.

PENINSULA

Date High Low Prec Wind

12/21 50 40 0.18 21

12/22 51 44 0.59 23

12/23 47 40 0.17 23

12/24 45 39 0.44 25

12/25 43 30 0.22 20

12/26 38 29 0.26 24

12/27 32 22 0.03 10

Weekly precipitation total: 1.89”

Monthly total to date: 10.74”

Annual total to date: 86.46”

NASELLE

Date High Low Prec Wind

12/21 51 37 0.33 20

12/22 50 37 1.36 24

12/23 46 35 0.53 19

12/24 42 34 0.96 30

12/25 39 32 0.53 23

12/26 35 21 0.55 21

12/27 31 18 0.17 16

Weekly precipitation total: 4.43”

Monthly total to date: 16.15”

Annual total to date: 122.10”

TIDES

For our usual tide predictions from the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, see tinyurl.com/North-Jetty-Tides. Predictions for other coastal locations in the state can be obtained at tinyurl.com/NOAA-Washington-Tides. See page A3 for a story about this weekend’s King Tides.

