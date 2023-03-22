PACIFIC COUNTY — Snow has crept back into the forecast for Pacific County. An uncommon early-spring Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Willapa Hills from 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23 through 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 for up to a foot of snowfall.

It’s not just just higher elevations that could see snow. Forecasts are currently predicting a 20% chance of flakes at sea level overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Accumulations for lower elevations are expected to be zero to minuscule.

