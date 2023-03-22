PACIFIC COUNTY — Snow has crept back into the forecast for Pacific County. An uncommon early-spring Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Willapa Hills from 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23 through 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 for up to a foot of snowfall.
It’s not just just higher elevations that could see snow. Forecasts are currently predicting a 20% chance of flakes at sea level overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Accumulations for lower elevations are expected to be zero to minuscule.
According to the European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts model, the Long Beach Peninsula could see varying amounts, from no snow to 1.2 inches. Northward toward Naselle and Nemah totals could range from 1.6-2 inches of snow accumulation.
Raymond and South Bend could see potential snow totals of about 1.2-1.6 inches and locations eastward on State Route 6 could see over 2 inches of snow accumulation. Any snowfall is expected to melt away by the evening of Sunday, March 26.
“Current thinking continues to be that absent any meso-scale banding features, none of which are currently being indicated by the model guidance, it will be difficult to manage any significant accumulation in the lowest elevations given the shower nature of the [storm] pattern and expected surface temperatures,” NWS Portland Meteorologist Rebecca Muessle.
“[National Blend Models] probabilities for an inch or more of snow seem to support this conclusion, with probabilistic values currently around 20 percent for Friday and Saturday morning. That said, we could certainly see some snowflakes mix down to the valley floor in these time period as heavier showers drag snow levels down to 500 ft or lower and if any snow does stick to the ground it will quickly dissipate as the sun rises,” she added.
The biggest risk for winter weather problems will be anyone traveling State Route 6 between Raymond and Chehalis and travelers commuting from the peninsula to Longview or Portland via Oregon Highway 30 and 26. Travel conditions could be treacherous between Friday and Saturday. Keep tabs on conditions at tripcheck.com for Oregon highways and wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map in Washington.
