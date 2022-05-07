ILWACO — A classmate of one of the victims in a fatality crash near the Port of Ilwaco fuel station on Outer Harbor Way SE in Ilwaco has come forward with video footage of the driver killed in the collision, Kimberly A. Pickering, 40, of Long Beach, driving at high speed around the same area where she and two others were killed.
The four videos, which were reportedly uploaded to Snapchat on unknown dates before the crash, show Pickering in three of the videos driving around Outer Harbor Way SE, drifting around corners so fast the occupants bounced off the doors. She and two juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
In the fourth video, which Pickering's daughter is thought to have uploaded, shows what is alleged to be Pickering driving up to 120 mph. The blurry video shows the vehicle's dashboard, during nighttime hours, with the speedometer over 100 mph.
Pickering's daughter, Mya A. Edwards, 15, of Ocean Park, and friend Navaeh A. Longcrow, 15, of Ilwaco, were killed in Friday's crash.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, he has been provided copies of the videos and is working with the Long Beach Police Department to identify the passengers seen inside the vehicle in the videos.
Investigators are also working to determine the exact time the crash occurred, sometime between the evening on Thursday, May 5, and the early morning hours of Friday, May 6.
This is a developing story, and more details will be released in this week's edition of the Chinook Observer.
