LONG BEACH — Pacific County Public Utility District No. 2 has won a 12-year legal struggle against two telecommunications companies over the rates it charges for access to its poles.
Comcast of Washington and Charter Communications decided not to appeal an April 8 ruling granting the PUD $3.38 million in unpaid rates, legal expenses and interest. PUD received its checks June 3. CenturyLink is fighting on, trying to get the Washington State Supreme Court to take the case and overturn a lower appellate court ruling. According to PUD General Manager Jason Dunsmore, CenturyLink could owe around $2.1 million, a number that would grow with interest if the case continues to drag out.
The money from the settlement will go toward bolstering PUD’s cash reserves for now. Commissioner Mike Swanson said he wants more community discussion of what to do with the money.
Before the lawsuit began, three telecom companies had their communications equipment attached to PUD poles under a longstanding arrangement. But in 2007 PUD increased pole-access rates for cable companies from $5.75 to $19.70 per pole, phasing the increase in over two years. The companies, arguing that these new rates were illegal, challenged them by refusing to either pay these rates or take their equipment down. PUD, under the terms of its contract, could have removed the equipment itself, since the companies weren’t paying what PUD was charging. But each side was willing to test its arguments in court rather than remove the equipment at its own expense.
The PUD sued the companies, demanding payment at its new rates.
PUD’s rate increase came after it installed a fiber plant, which increased the number of contacts per pole, a variable in the formulas determining the rates they are allowed to charge. It also came after PUD conducted a study arguing that it was undercharging.
‘Byzantine’ law
All sides were willing to gamble on a lawsuit because they saw a chance of victory. The law was highly unsettled and in flux throughout.
There have long been state regulations determining the rates utilities could charge for pole access, based on complicated formulas.
But in 2008, Washington state’s legislature passed a bill changing these rules. According to Dunsmore, this law came in response to telecommunications industry lobbying. The Pacific County case became a test case in how to apply the rules. But lawyers and even judges initially fell back on older, more familiar formulas in their analyses, which is part of what caused the case to drag on.
In 2014, the Washington State Court of Appeals sent the case back to a lower court, saying both parties and the lower court had drifted away from the text of the 2008 law. As the same appeals court later put it, the parties initially “attempted to shoehorn the statutory language into various preexisting formulas.” But the court also admitted that the statutory language was “somewhat byzantine.”
Back in the lower court, both parties then had to translate this convoluted language into a new mathematical formula for determining the permissible rates. They derived different formulas from the same language, quite apart from their disagreements about data and other matters. The lower court ruled for the PUD, and the appeals court substantially upheld the ruling this April.
Potential impact
PUD officials believe their legal victory, if it stands, sets an important statewide precedent. In their view, the telecom companies were using Pacific County as a test case for their legal theories in hopes of limiting rates charged by utilities throughout the state.
“We raised our rates, but a lot of other utilities were raising their rates,” Dunsmore said. It was only in Pacific County that the companies challenged the increases by keeping their equipment on the poles.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t helped [by other utilities],” Dunsmore said. “It all came out of our ratepayers.”
Commissioner Mike Swanson was more diplomatic.
“They didn’t give any support financially” for the legal case, he said. But in terms of moral support and lobbying, “I’m sure they did their part.”
The state Supreme Court will likely decide whether to take CenturyLink’s appeal sometime in August, according to Dunsmore.
