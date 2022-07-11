LONG BEACH — Long Beach city councilors sought to clear the air at last week’s council meeting, after a confusing couple of weeks that saw a majority of the council affirm support for a ban on consumer fireworks within city limits starting in 2023, only for the council to ultimately vote down a ban less than a week later after a scheduling snafu pushed off any action on the issue until 2024.
Toward the end of an otherwise brisk July 5 meeting, councilors in attendance spoke candidly amongst themselves about the drama that unfolded over the two previous meetings, mostly centering on whether the city would take any further action on restricting consumer fireworks usage in the city before a late June deadline. Missing that deadline will put off any decision from going into effect until the 2024 Fourth of July holiday.
At its regular June 16 meeting, the council, on a 3-2 vote, signaled its intention to implement a ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks within the city limits of Long Beach. Councilors Del Murry, Patrick Reddy and George Coleman voted in favor of wanting to pass a ban, while councilors Sue Svendsen and Larry Phelps were opposed.
Following that meeting, the city scheduled a special council meeting for June 27 to pass the ordinance laying out the details of the ban that had been drafted since that June 16 meeting. But at that latter meeting, City Administrator David Glasson informed the council that, after consulting the city attorney earlier in the day, it was determined there would not be enough time to provide a required five-day legal notice to take effect ahead of next year’s Fourth of July holiday.
After that revelation, the councilors who were not in favor of the ban were successful in persuading one of three who previously was in favor, Coleman, to reconsider supporting it, arguing that the council now had nearly another year before any action would need to be taken for it to go into effect in time for 2024 and that this extra time would give them an opportunity to study the issue and craft a better ordinance.
Council chews on issueFast-forward to the council’s next meeting on July 5 and the events of their previous meeting were still on the minds of the councilors and city officials, even though the issue was not on the planned agenda for the night.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said that he had meetings scheduled with Pacific County and Washington State Parks on the issue, and that he is in favor of the city making additional changes to how the city manages fireworks — but is clearly not supportive of a ban.
“There’s a lot of fireworks — like the little spinners, worms and cones — that can safely be shot off in residential neighborhoods where the children and kids of today can celebrate the Fourth of July,” Phillips said. “If we can find and mark off a place where bigger fireworks can be shot off, that’s a possibility.”
He also highlighted action the council took on fireworks in 2021, which saw them restrict the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits from eight to five days. It also gave the councilors the authority to enact a ban on consumer fireworks in any given year if dangerous conditions — such as drought or high winds — were present. Those restrictions go into effect next year.
Reddy, one of the two councilors to vote in favor of the ordinance, stressed that he was voting for a ban on consumer fireworks within the city of Long Beach, whose jurisdiction does not include the beaches.
“We wanted a choice for the citizens of Long Beach — if you want to partake in fireworks, go to the beach,” Reddy said. “We wanted the in-city deal, where there’s absolutely no fireworks.”
Reddy said he was “blindsided” by the confusion that took place at that June 27 meeting, and that he came into that meeting expecting the council to vote to formally approve the ordinance. He questioned whether the council should have been informed about the scheduling snafu ahead of time, rather than it only be revealed to the councilors right before they were about to vote on the ordinance.
“I knew something was up when I walked in, because I’d seen certain mannerisms from people. I even said to [Murry], ‘Here we go, dude, they’re going to flip the script,’” Reddy said. “And it’s exactly what happened.”
Svendsen said that, after looking into the issue, it was her impression that if the city had voted to approve an ordinance banning consumer fireworks, State Parks would have “automatically” joined the city and banned fireworks on the beach.
“That was what I was concerned about: Did people understand that’s what they’re voting for?” Svendsen asked.
Reddy said Svendsen didn’t bring any tangible evidence that that would be the case to the council when she made that claim, calling it “hearsay” and that they would only be going off of her word.
Coleman said that he fundamentally agreed with Reddy, which is that he supports a ban on fireworks within city limits and that people who want to light off fireworks can do so on the beach. But because of the confusion over what, if any, action State Parks would have taken had the ordinance been approved, and due to the fact that any changes would not have gone into effect until 2024, he voted against the ordinance at that meeting.
Further workshops on the issue are expected to be held, although no dates have been released publicly yet.
Other newsIn other news at last Tuesday’s meeting, the council authorized Phillips to enter into an agreement with the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a $108,618 grant that requires a 5% match — $5,717 — from the city.
The funds provided by the grant will assist in crack-sealing efforts by the city’s public works staff, to help prolong the life of streets. Grants from TIB come via the revenue the state takes in from the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.
“This will seal [the cracks] up so they don’t get further damaged and create potholes and things like that,” said Ariel Smith, Long Beach Community Development Director.
