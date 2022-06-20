LONG BEACH — Councilors in Long Beach voted last week to ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks within the city’s limits. The ban is poised to go into effect by the 2023 Fourth of July holiday.
The council voted for the ban at its June 16 meeting, with three councilors — Del Murry, Patrick Reddy and George Coleman — voting in favor of the ban, and the other two — Sue Svendsen and Larry Phelps — opposing the ban.
The council will need to hold a special meeting later this month, scheduled for June 27, to approve an ordinance with the specific language of the ban. The Observer will have coverage of that meeting in its June 29 issue.
Once it goes into effect, the ban will not affect consumer fireworks usage on the beach — which is under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks — or the city’s professional fireworks show that has traditionally been held on the beach each year.
The council’s decision to move ahead with a ban comes less than eight months after the council’s initial vote to enact more mild restrictions on consumer fireworks within the city. In November, after outcry over perceived chaos from that year’s Fourth of July celebration, the council voted to limit the sale and use of consumer fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday from eight to five days, as well as give councilors the ability to enact a ban in any given year if dangerous fire conditions — such as drought or high winds — existed.
But after receiving feedback on the issue in recent months following renewed efforts by groups opposed to consumer fireworks, such as Better Beaches & Byways, the council opted to take another look at the issue. This time, with three new councilors on the five-member council from last November, the votes were there for a ban.
The tide appeared to be turning for more stringent restrictions at an earlier June council meeting, when Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright came out in favor of much tighter restrictions on fireworks usage — a 32-hour period from the evening of July 3 to the early morning hours of July 5 — than what the council had previously supported. Murry, the longest-tenured member on the council, also announced his support for a ban at that meeting.
Long Beach joins Ilwaco as having banned consumer fireworks use within its city limits, with both bans set to go into effect next year. Like Long Beach, the professional fireworks show put on at the Port of Ilwaco on the first Saturday in July is expected to continue.
The bans from the two cities leaves the unincorporated areas of the peninsula — such as Seaview, Ocean Park, Nahcotta and Oysterville — as those where fireworks will still be allowed on and around July 4 in future years. The Pacific County Commissioners last December passed tighter restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks, closing the window from eight to three days in the areas outside of Long Beach, Ilwaco, Raymond and South Bend.
The county commissioners recently informed the city councilors that they were not interested in considering a ban ahead of the deadline later this month that would allow it to go into effect ahead of next year’s Fourth of July holiday. For that reason, Councilor Svendsen said she was more comfortable aligning the city with the county’s three-day limit rather than joining Ilwaco and putting in place a ban.
But three of the council’s five members were ready to align itself with their neighbor to the south, and now a ban is set to be a reality in Long Beach — long a fireworks safe haven as other municipalities in the region have worked to ban them in recent years — come this time next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.