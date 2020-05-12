PACIFIC COUNTY — After more than 50 days of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Pacific County’s cases of covid-19 have risen to nine, the City of Long Beach announced it will not hold its annual fireworks show, and one business is rejecting Inslee’s dining restrictions.
The City of Long Beach announced on May 6 it won’t hold its annual fireworks show this year after Washington State Parks rejected the city’s permit.
City of Long Beach Administrator David Glasson said while parks made the call, Long Beach City Mayor Jerry Phillips and the city council were already discussing canceling the show.
“I don’t want to blame parks — we could have come to the same conclusion,” Glasson said. Other cities in the region — including Vancouver and Seaside — previously canceled their professional fireworks shows, so going ahead with one in Long Beach might have resulted in an unacceptable crush of out-of-town celebrants.
The timeline for reopening Washington makes it unlikely gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed by July 4, the city wrote in a Facebook post.
The state hasn’t issued any guidance as to private fireworks, Glasson said on Tuesday, May 12.
Scoopers Market
Scoopers Market, 101 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, is allowing people to eat and sit at picnic tables outside the business. The city warned Scoopers it was in violation of Inslee’s order, but the business did not change its practices. Not wanting to write daily tickets to the business, Glasson said the city reached out to the state and alerted them to the violation.
In a note to customers taped to its tables Scoopers wrote:
“Please be advised that Gov. Inslee has demanded that we remove our outdoor seating on the porch even though we are following the distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart. This excludes government and city outdoor seating. When did we lose equal justice under the law? We respect you as individuals and respect your ability to decide whether or not you wish to sit at our tables. Thank you!”
County covid-19 cases
Pacific County’s confirmed cases of covid-19 rose to nine on Friday, May 8. The cases are tied to an outbreak at the Bornstein Seafood Company in Astoria.
Wahkiakum confirmed its third covid-19 case on May 6, and its fourth case on May 11. While the third case was linked to workplace exposure, the fourth case “likely represents the first known person-to-person spread in the county,” according to a news release from the county health department.
Wahkiakum was nevertheless approved to move to phase two of reopening, under Inslee’s plan to restart the Washington state economy.
Businesses that could reopen in phase two would include:
• All manufacturing and construction projects
• Restaurants and taverns, but with less than 50% capacity, no table size larger than 5 people and no bar area seating
• Hair and nail salons
• Retail in-store purchases would be allowed with restrictions
• Real estate
• Professional services and office-based businesses, though telework remains strongly encouraged
• In-home and domestic services, such as nannying or housecleaning work
• Pet grooming
Other counties in phase two include: Skamania; Lincoln; Ferry; Stevens; Pend Oreille; Columbia and Garfield.
