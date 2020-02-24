LONG BEACH — With annual costs pegged at $425,000 and only a fraction of that covered by city ratepayers and a contract with Ilwaco, Long Beach is on an urgent hunt for more customers for its new regional biosolids plant.
The state-mandated facility, which Ilwaco backed out of cosponsoring, is expected to be up and running in the next several weeks.
Long Beach officials toured the facility before the Feb. 17 city council meeting. The onsite workshop at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant gave the councilors and staff an opportunity to understand how the process works and ask questions of the operators.
At the council meeting itself, discussion centered on the biosolids plant’s finances. The council authorized Mayor Jerry Phillips to sign an interlocal agreement with the city of Ilwaco that makes Ilwaco a plant customer, paying $1.81 per pound of biosolids. Ilwaco has averaged 20 dry tons of biosolids over the past three years, which would amount to paying Long Beach roughly $70,000 per year.
At the Ilwaco City Council meeting on Feb. 24, the council authorized Mayor Gary Forner to sign the agreement, making Ilwaco the plant’s first — and so far only — customer.
Long Beach councilors focused on the city’s pursuit of more customers for the plant, which finishes the job of processing solid sewage into harmless compost. Other potential clients may include municipalities on both side of the Columbia and commercial sewage-handling operations. Finding more customers is vital to help pay for construction and operations, Phillips said. This is especially important after Ilwaco pulled out of the original partnership last fall.
With an annual loan payment to the Washington State Department of Ecology, as well as operational costs, Long Beach Community Development Director Ariel Smith projected years costs of around $425,000. The loan is to be repaid over a 20-year period at $303,000 per year.
“It’s definitely a concern, and we’ve definitely got to go out and very actively try to find some haulers that will get some stuff in here, since we had such a major change at the last [minute],” Phillips said. “ … It’s a very unfortunate situation. The good thing I guess you can say is that we’ve got a biosolids plant that’s going to last into the future — 30 years.”
Fireworks contract
The council, on a 3-1 vote, authorized Phillips to sign a contract with Western Display Fireworks for the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks show on the beach and the Washington State International Kite Festival fireworks display. The city agreed to pay $20,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks and $4,000 for the kite festival fireworks.
Last month, Long Beach business owners verbally agreed to contribute $10,000 toward the costs of the Fourth of July fireworks show for the next three years. Councilor Tina McGuire, the lone no vote, said that while she is in favor of continuing the annual fireworks show, she expressed concern that there was no written agreement or contract between the city and the business owners.
Tourism agreement
The council unanimously authorized Phillips to sign a one-year, $200,000 contract with the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau to provide tourism promotion services for the city.
As detailed in previous coverage of the city’s 2020 budget, the contract is for $55,000 less than in 2019. The $55,000 is being saved by the city to help fund a proposed $1 million renovation of the boardwalk in the near future.
The agreement, Glasson said, gives the city better protections than previous contracts, such as allowing the city to cease and desist. It is also just a one-year agreement, rather than the three-year contracts that were previously done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.