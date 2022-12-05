LONG BEACH — Along with approving an overhaul to how the city regulates vacation rentals, the Long Beach City Council has also OK’d addition of an entire new section to its zoning code dedicated to the governance of food trucks within city limits at a consequential meeting late last month.

With food trucks, carts and outdoor food courts growing in size and numbers on the peninsula in recent years, the council at its Nov. 21 meeting approved a bevy of changes to Long Beach’s zoning code that had been proposed by city staff and others over a months-long process.

