LONG BEACH — Along with approving an overhaul to how the city regulates vacation rentals, the Long Beach City Council has also OK’d addition of an entire new section to its zoning code dedicated to the governance of food trucks within city limits at a consequential meeting late last month.
With food trucks, carts and outdoor food courts growing in size and numbers on the peninsula in recent years, the council at its Nov. 21 meeting approved a bevy of changes to Long Beach’s zoning code that had been proposed by city staff and others over a months-long process.
The intent of the changes are to provide food vendors opportunities in commercial areas of the city that can enhance the “pedestrian experience,” while also staying true to the intent and vision of the zones that they’re located in and being compatible with other restaurants and stores in the vicinity when it comes to siting and staying true to the city’s “Early Seashore” theme.
Zoning
Crucially, the code includes specific limits on the maximum number of food trucks or carts — collectively referred to as “food vendors” — that may be located within certain zones. The city classifies food trucks as large, motorized vehicles or trailers that are equipped to cook, prepare, serve and sell food, while food carts are small vehicles with wheels but no engine and are located onsite each day and removed each evening.
For instance, two food vendors are allowed to operate in the city’s Residential Commercial (RC) zone, which runs from 3rd Street to Pioneer Road and is generally the first block off along Pacific Highway, both on its east and west side. Two vendors are also allowed to operate in the city’s Commercial (C1) zone, located north of Pioneer Road and along Pacific Highway, and from 11th Street S. to Long Beach’s southern limits.
The highest concentration of food trucks are allowed in the city’s Old Town (OT) zone, which runs from 11th Street S. to 3rd Street N. along the downtown core. Eight vendors in two groups of four were originally proposed to be able to operate in the zone, to accommodate the two food courts that the city had granted special-use permits for earlier this year.
However, city councilors at their meeting opted to bump the number of allowed vendors in the zone to 12. The tweak will allow the development of another proposed food court and family-friendly entertainment venue in the city’s downtown area, on the lot housing The Rides at Long Beach, to move forward. The Observer hopes to have further details on that proposal in a future issue.
“I really think that the free market is going to control whether or not it sustains that many [food vendors],” said Councilor Sue Svendsen. “It’s not going to hurt the downtown; I think that’s going to be beautiful [and look better than it does now].”
New rules
Applications for prospective food vendors and food courts must include detailed scale drawings of the location, distance to adjoining property lines, drawings of all four sides of the trucks with their color schemes and any logos or signs, and a list of specific materials to be used. Accessories such as picnic tables, garbage cans, lighting fixtures and plantings have to be detailed, too. The application also must include a detailed plan for hours of operation on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, as well as written approval from the landowner.
Earlier this spring, the city council approved special-use permits for a pair of outdoor food courts, with a list of conditions that the applicants must adhere to in order to open up shop. The special-use permit expires after one year, but many of those conditions are included in this newly enshrined language that food truck and food court operators must follow.
Some of the special-use conditions that are included in this new section include:
- All sides of the food truck must have city-approved screening, and the non-customer side must be screened from residential view. The use of vegetation for screening is acceptable and, at a minimum, lattice or a small picket fence is required to surround the truck.
- Any signage is subject to city review, and no signage is allowed on public property.
- Food trucks must have water, sewer and power, and connections must meet the same requirements that Long Beach holds RV hook-ups to. Power has to be installed underground, and an electrical inspection and permit is required prior to operations beginning.
- Any lighting must face down and not act as a distraction to drivers, with flashing or moving lights being prohibited.
- A minimum of two picnic tables, planters and garbage cans shall be provided for each food truck, and the use of planters throughout a food court is required.
Additionally, a minimum of two port-a-potties must be provided by each food court where public restrooms are not located within 100 feet, and must be properly screened. Like restaurants and other brick-and-mortar establishments, all food trucks or carts also must have a permit from the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. The site has to be kept clean and orderly at all times.
In regards to possible safety concerns, the use of any noise-making devices meant to attract attention, or any loud shouting or yelling, is prohibited, and the city’s noise ordinance must be complied with. Each food truck must have a fire extinguisher available in accordance with fire code requirements, and four external hand sanitizing stations must be included at each food court.
