LONG BEACH — A hazardous materials specialist is expected to investigate a mystery of what's going on at the Long Beach Post Office, which remained closed and taped off to the public as of noon Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Long Beach facility, which serves as a distribution point for some other peninsula-area offices, is deep into the pre-holiday rush but was locked up throughout the day Monday.
"The Long Beach Post Office has been temporarily closed due to a utility leak," Lecia Hall, a strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said Monday afternoon. "Currently, there is no information on a reopening time or date, but operations will resume as soon as it is safe to do so."
Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene Monday morning to secure the premises. The department determined that propane leak was not the cause of symptoms reportedly experienced by office workers.
On Tuesday morning, Hall said, "As the Fire Department has not pinpointed a cause at this time, we are working on options for our customers."
LBVFD Chief Kyle Jewell said Tuesday morning that his department isn't involved with ongoing followup. "It's on them now. They have a hazmat person coming down to check it out."
Customer options
Other local post offices — notably Ilwaco and Ocean Park — are pitching in to get mail distributed to home routes.
In a midday Tuesday statement, the Postal Service said that starting Dec. 14, Long Beach customers can pick up their mail at the Ilwaco Post Office, located at 128 Lake Street SE, Ilwaco, WA 98624.
Customers should bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.
'The Ilwaco Post Office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ilwaco Post Office is closed on Saturday and Sunday. It will also be open this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.
"The safety and well-being of customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service. Postal officials are working to resolve this safety issue and will be providing an update to our customers once a thorough assessment has been completed. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience," the Postal Service said.
Many retail services including temporary forwards, postage stamps, and more are available 24/7 online at usps.com.
