Long Beach Post Office closed

The Long Beach Post Office remained closed and taped off to the public this Tuesday.

 CHINOOK OBSERVER

LONG BEACH — A hazardous materials specialist is expected to investigate a mystery of what's going on at the Long Beach Post Office, which remained closed and taped off to the public as of noon Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Long Beach facility, which serves as a distribution point for some other peninsula-area offices, is deep into the pre-holiday rush but was locked up throughout the day Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.