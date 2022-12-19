LONG BEACH — After an air-contamination scare that sent four U.S. Postal Service workers to the hospital for precautionary care last week, the Long Beach Post Office partially reopened Saturday, Dec. 17.

The nearly week-long closure resulted in a major response from other local post offices that took up the mission of handling incoming and outgoing holiday packages and other mail. Long lines sometimes formed at the Ilwaco Post Office, where Long Beach postal patrons were directed to pick up mail.

