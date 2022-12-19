LONG BEACH — After an air-contamination scare that sent four U.S. Postal Service workers to the hospital for precautionary care last week, the Long Beach Post Office partially reopened Saturday, Dec. 17.
The nearly week-long closure resulted in a major response from other local post offices that took up the mission of handling incoming and outgoing holiday packages and other mail. Long lines sometimes formed at the Ilwaco Post Office, where Long Beach postal patrons were directed to pick up mail.
Ultimately, a hazardous materials survey of the Long Beach facility was unable to identify what may have caused the symptoms experienced there. The Postal Service has not provided a detailed public analysis of what transpired.
“The Long Beach Post Office has cleared all environmental inspections and reviews and we are pleased to be back in service,” Lecia Hall, a strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said this Monday in response to a reporter’s inquiry.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this past week, but the safety of employees and our customers must always be a priority,” Hall added.
On Tuesday, the Long Beach office appeared to be functioning normally, though with considerable waiting times associated with heavy holiday mail volumes, exacerbated by the need to deliver mail that was stuck in the office during the shutdown.
