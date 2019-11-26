LONG BEACH — A gathering of protesters waved signs and criticized U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and current U.S. immigration policy Tuesday afternoon in Long Beach.
“We’re protesting the taking of our community members by I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and the splitting up of families,” said Summer O’Neill, one of approximately a dozen protesters holding a picket at the corner of Bolstad and Pacific Ave. in downtown Long Beach.
Herrera Beutler, who represents Pacific County as part of Southwest Washington’s 3rd district, was subject of several of the signs, including one that read "Where’s Jaime?" and “JHB Do Your Job."
“Our representative has said nothing on subject, so we’re pretty frustrated with the lack of leadership,” O’Neill said.
Several beeped and waved in agreement as they drove past the busy intersection. However, one driver blared a train horn as they blew by, presumably in disagreement.
