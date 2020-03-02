LONG BEACH — Long Beach Police Officer Josh Lefor will be presented with the Eugene Bolstad Award as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in Southwest Washington.
The award is named after Washington State Patrolman Eugene A. Bolstad, who drowned in Long Beach 63 years ago while trying to save a teenager caught in a fierce undertow and riptide. Long Beach’s main beach approach street is named for him.
The award is to be presented by local Marine Corps veterans at a dinner at the Astoria Country Club on March 14.
Lefor is being honored for his assistance with drug investigations in our area. He did this while continuing to perform his normal duties as a patrol officer. Lefor sacrificed hundreds of hours away from his wife and children to investigate the flow and distribution of illegal drugs on the Long Beach Peninsula over the course of a year.
“He went without sleep, because drug dealers don’t keep regular hours, and did not live anything resembling a normal life during that year,” Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said. “Josh brings great credit to himself, fellow officers and the community. It’s an honor to be mayor in a city with incredible people such as Patrolman Bolstad and Officer Lefor.”
