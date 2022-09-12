LONG BEACH — Five years ago this fall, voters in Long Beach gave their stamp of approval for the city to open up a brand-new funding stream to tackle needed transportation improvements.
In the spring of 2017, the Long Beach City Council unanimously voted to establish a transportation benefit district, a taxing district that's purpose is to bring in revenue for roads, sidewalks and other transportation projects. That fall, voters were asked to approve a modest bump of 0.2% in the local sales tax rate to serve as the funding source for the new transportation district.
Supporters of the proposed measure pointed out at the time that the tax increase would not apply to grocery, prescription or gasoline purchases, as well as rent and mortgage payments. They also argued that a good portion of the revenue raised by the tax would come from tourists, in contrast to the other potential funding source that was being considered, which would have added a fee ranging from $20 to $100 to city residents' bill when renewing their car tabs and other vehicle licenses.
Voters gave their support that November, with 57% approving the proposed sales tax increase. Long Beach became the only municipality in the county with a TBD, and is currently one of just three municipalities in Pacific, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Wahkiakum counties to have an active TBD — along with Aberdeen, Centralia and Chehalis. Statewide, there are about 110 cities or counties with an established TBD.
With collections beginning in April 2018, Long Beach’s TBD was expected to bring in about $120,000 annually to go toward local transportation improvements. But with consumer spending having soared in Long Beach since 2019, TBD funds have totaled $743,372 since collections first began in April 2018 — good for a yearly pace of $174,911 and nearly 50% higher than what had been projected.
“Due to higher sales tax dollars than traditionally received, we have been able to do so much more than we first anticipated,” said Ariel Smith, Long Beach Deputy City Administrator and Department of Community Development Director.
Collections thus far in 2022 have totaled $120,197, higher than the mark over the same span of time in 2021. Last year’s collections came in at $201,401, giving Long Beach a strong chance to finish with back-to-back years of TBD funds exceeding $200,000 and blowing expectations from just a few years ago completely out of the water.
TBD dollars have supported several Long Beach road projects since the district began collecting funds, with the first being the paving and widening of Idaho Avenue that began in 2019 and was completed in 2020.
Funds were also utilized for the months-long, $1.74 million Washington Avenue South project that began in the summer of 2021 and was completed that fall. That project made various road, storm drainage and water system improvements, rehabilitating a stretch of road that had been in a state of disrepair.
Several upcoming projects will also be boosted by TBD funds, including the paving of 24th Street NE, as well as the small side-street connectors of 16th Street SW and 18th Street SW between Ocean Beach Boulevard South and California Avenue. TBD-supported projects that the city hopes to tackle next year include the area of Ocean Beach Boulevard North between Pioneer Road and 26th Street NW, as well as potentially some other smaller segments.
“The TBD has been so beneficial to this city,” Smith said. “We are able to do projects with a quick turnaround, without having to put a higher demand on the streets funds and are able to provide the citizens with better infrastructure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.