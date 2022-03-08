OLYMPIA — Representatives from all Washington districts, including 19th District Representatives Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet), participated in the floor debate about firearms ammunition magazine limits that lasted over three hours.
The debate involved over a dozen amendments that Walsh and his Republican colleagues took to the floor, looking to change different aspects of Senate Bill 5078.
Most notably, these included a potential exemption for concealed pistol license holders, adding "criminal intent" to strengthen the law and another to allow gun stores the chance to sell magazines deemed high capacity to out-of-state entities.
However, votes on the proposed amendments came down along party lines, with House Democrats overwhelmingly outnumbering House Republicans approximately 55-42 on almost each vote.
At the conclusion of the debate, all representatives had a chance to speak about their feelings on the bill and a last chance to persuade their counterparts.
"This terrible bill, please vote no," Walsh stated to House Speaker Laurie Jinkins before the final vote as he told a story involving his daughter.
"Madam Speaker, a few years ago, my oldest daughter was going to school not far from this building, and a punk, a kid, that guy tried to steal her purse. She fought him off and clocked him in the head, and he staggered around and couldn't escape very quickly and was eventually picked up by the police.
"But it put a little fear in her, and so she had been raised around handguns and rifles in her youth, but she got serious about it and got a concealed pistol license, and she's carried pretty steadily ever since then. No one has tried to steal her purse or attack her again. Now is that because she carries or is that a correlation?" Walsh added.
Walsh, 17th District Rep. Vicki Kraft (R-Vancouver), and 13th District Rep. Tom Dent (R-Moses Lake) were the most outspoken House Republicans, each calling the bill unconstitutional and a challenge to enforce.
"This bill is unconstitutional according to the state constitution, and that's plain; it doesn't require a lawyer to know that madam speaker," McEntire claimed. "This bill is unconstitutional and not just from the federal constitution but for the state constitution as well."
"I don't deny that we live in a dangerous world. I don't deny that there's dangers all over the place and that we could take actions to make them safe, but the bar we should always set is 'Are we impeding on our constitutional rights?' and the answer, Madam Speaker, is yes," McEntire later added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.