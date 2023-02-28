SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor's Office has closed out another ongoing murder case, with the defendant potentially looking at spending the next three decades in prison. He will be formally sentenced on March 24 in the Pacific County Superior Court.

Gabriel A. Delgado, 32, of Lebam, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, after killing his brother Andrew J. Delgado, 35, and shooting at his brother's wife, Danielle L. Messer, 26. His brother died from his wounds in the front yard of their mother's house.

