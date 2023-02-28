SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor's Office has closed out another ongoing murder case, with the defendant potentially looking at spending the next three decades in prison. He will be formally sentenced on March 24 in the Pacific County Superior Court.
Gabriel A. Delgado, 32, of Lebam, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022, after killing his brother Andrew J. Delgado, 35, and shooting at his brother's wife, Danielle L. Messer, 26. His brother died from his wounds in the front yard of their mother's house.
The incident rocked the small community of Lebam, where residents never thought that sort of tragedy would unfold where just about everyone knows each other. Most families have lived in the area for generations, including early settlers.
According to court records, the brothers were working on a project outside their mother's home on the 2400 Block of State Route 6 when they began spatting with one another, and Delgado went inside.
He then started shooting at a shed he was working on with his brother. His brother and Messer fled the scene and took off in their vehicle eastbound on State Route 6 toward Frances but turned around so he could retrieve tools.
"While [A. Delgado walked] through the yard, Gabriel shot three rounds from inside the residence, through the front window towards Andrew, striking Andrew in the head," the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The man's mother, Rose M. Rascon, 53, of Lebam, was the 911 caller, and when officers arrived, they found her covered in blood giving her son CPR. She had removed her shirt to use to control his bleeding. Instead of allowing her to continue helping, she was handcuffed until the scene was secure.
Upon the arrival of paramedics from the Raymond Fire Department, A. Delgado was pronounced deceased. Messer was transported to the Willapa Harbor Hospital for a gunshot graze wound. She was also pregnant at the time.
Delgado's case was resolved relatively quickly, just shy of 6 months after his arrest. Evidence and testimony were stacked against him. The prosecutor's office was seeking charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for Messer and her unborn child.
According to court records, Delgado's plea was entered on Feb. 24, and he pleaded guilty to the amended charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a standard range of 154-254 months in prison and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon with a standard range of 120-150 months in prison. He has an offender score of 3.
Per the agreement, the prosecutor's office is recommending he be sentenced to 344 months via two consecutive sentences to be followed by 36 months of community custody.
Delgado's attorney, Jonathan Feste, is expected to argue for a lower sentence, approximately 244 months. Delgado's sentencing is on March 24, when he has the potential to be sent away for the next 28 years.
