SOUTH BEND — The man who fatally shot his brother in Lebam on Sept. 10, 2022, was formally sentenced in Pacific County Superior Court on March 31. He will spend nearly three decades behind bars for the killing.

Gabriel A. Delgado, 32, of Lebam, reached a plea agreement with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office for amended charges of second-degree murder of his brother, Andrew J. Delgado, and first-degree assault for wounding his brother’s spouse, Danielle L. Messer.

