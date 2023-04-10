SOUTH BEND — The man who fatally shot his brother in Lebam on Sept. 10, 2022, was formally sentenced in Pacific County Superior Court on March 31. He will spend nearly three decades behind bars for the killing.
Gabriel A. Delgado, 32, of Lebam, reached a plea agreement with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office for amended charges of second-degree murder of his brother, Andrew J. Delgado, and first-degree assault for wounding his brother’s spouse, Danielle L. Messer.
“The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Criminal Deputy Daniel Crawford did an exceptional job working on this case and obtaining justice for the victims of these crimes,” Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman said.
The incident rocked the small town of Lebam when shots rang out and A. Delgado perished in the men’s mother’s front yard along State Route 6. Messer was also struck by gunfire, suffering a graze wound. She was also pregnant at the time.
According to court records, Delgado was facing a sentencing range of 154-254 months for second-degree murder and 120-160 months in prison for first-degree assault.
Under the plea agreement, Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford recommended Delgado be sentenced to 344 months in prison with the sentences running consecutively. The recommendation was near the top of the maximum range total, which topped at 404 months.
According to the felony judgment and sentence, Richter sentenced Delgado to the sentence recommendation of 344 months. Delgado will spend approximately the next 28.5 years in prison.
