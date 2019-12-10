SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office failed to follow the law when it moved to send two people to the state mental hospital.
A new Washington law was meant to help people with mental illness who have been charged with certain misdemeanors. It also sought to avoid wasting scarce state resources.
The statute allows a judge to either dismiss charges or have a defendant sent to treatment to have their mental health “restored” enough that they can participate meaningfully in their court case.
To pursue the second option though, a prosecutor must prove there is a “compelling state interest.”
In at least two recent county cases, however, that state interest wasn’t found until after the defendants had already been sent to a state hospital. The cost to state taxpayers for the hospital stays was about $57,000, not counting time spent by local justice system employees.
Costly mistake
For Gian Moreno the court’s failure to follow the law cost him both time and money.
“I lost 90 days of my life, my belongings and travel money from my truck were stolen,” Moreno said. “I went to a mental hospital. I spent in total about $5,000 to get my truck back and now I have a repossession in my credit history that lenders see and I am living out of my truck to start over.”
Moreno may still be convicted on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. But there appear to be no consequences for the judge and prosecutor in his case. His case is being tried in South County District Court before Judge Nancy McAllister.
The failure to find a compelling state interest in the two cases was brought up to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office in an email from Washington Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Williamson on Oct. 18. One of the cases involved 43-year-old Moreno, a Navy veteran of the Afghanistan War. The other case involved 65-year-old Hedy Piacendile, who was in Long Beach visiting her son when she was arrested.
“It has been brought to the Department’s attention that neither order committing these defendants contains the requisite finding of a compelling state interest,” Williamson said. “As of July 28, 2019, such a finding is required before restoration treatment can be ordered in non-felony cases.”
The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the email from Williamson.
Waiting in jail violates rights
The new law was passed as part of Washington’s reaction to a 2015 ruling by a federal judge in Trueblood et. al. v Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. The judge found that wait times for treatment in Washington jails violated the rights of people with a mental illness. Williamson represented Washington state in that case.
The Trueblood lawsuit, filed by Disability Rights Washington, sought relief for defendants waiting months in jail for competency evaluations and restoration. The law was supposed to reduce the demand on competency restoration services in Washington.
Kim Moslof, the attorney with Disability Rights Washington that argued the Trueblood case, said finding a compelling state interest after a person is transferred to Western State Hospital is not in keeping with the law’s intent.
“Going back after the fact and saying ‘Yeah, yeah, there is a compelling state interest’ is not the spirit of the law,” Moslof said.
Moslof is not directly involved in either case and acknowledged there might be some specifics she doesn’t know. Still, the case is concerning because the hearing wasn’t held at the time restoration was ordered and because the court “didn’t even seem to understand they were obligated to do so,” Moslof said.
In Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Dumais’ argument for why it was important for the state to pursue a case against Moreno he referenced a 2017 arrest for, among other charges, attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer in California. But that case was sealed and the charges dismissed after Moreno completed a Veteran’s Treatment Court program in Alameda County. Dumais, in the document filed against Moreno, said to the best of his knowledge Moreno had never received treatment.
If a person has a conviction but completed a treatment program, that would be something a defense attorney would bring to light at a hearing on whether there was a compelling state interest, Moslof said.
“The fact that did not happen here, it is not at all in the spirit of the law,” Moslof said.
‘Everybody has symptoms’
Moreno spent about 60 days in jail and 29 days at Western State Hospital. While at the hospital he refused medication, and told psychiatrists he preferred to be prescribed medication through Veterans Affairs Health System. He was declared restored and able to understand the criminal proceedings on Nov. 3.
“‘Everybody has symptoms of mental illness is what they say at the hospital,” Moreno said. “Everyone does, I just kind of feel that some are peculiarities that distinguish one individual from another individual. Or they’re talents. Or they’re gifts.”
Moreno was cited for criminal trespass after he inadvertently crossed someone’s property while trying to go swimming in the Pacific Ocean. He was arrested later that day after being pulled over for going 25 mph in a 50 mph zone, he said. He felt he was targeted for being Hispanic.
Moreno served in the Navy from 2006 to 2012 before receiving an honorable discharge. He was arrested on Aug. 9 while he was driving to Bend, Oregon from Seattle after visiting his daughter. He couldn’t post bond because he didn’t know anyone in the county. The bail bond company told him he needed someone from the county over the age of 18 to cosign the bond, he said. Since he didn’t know anyone in the county, he couldn’t be released.
As he waited in jail he struggled to pay his bills and incurred late fees. When he tried calling into automated payment systems he wasn’t able to get through. Calls from the jail begin with an automated explanation that the call is coming from the Pacific County Jail.
“So I have a machine talking to a machine,” Moreno said. “Which won’t allow it to accept phone calls from an inmate. So it was just compounding issues that had me feel that no matter what I tried or what I did everything was out of my grasp and I was losing everything.”
Moreno ended up getting help from Jail Liaison Judd Comer, who he said helped him sort out some of his finances.
Criminalizing mental illness
Jails are not therapeutic environments and people should be diverted out of the criminal justice system and into community-based treatment as soon as possible, said Mark Cooke, policy director of the ACLU of Washington Campaign for Smart Justice.
“Mental illness shouldn’t be criminalized and scarce public safety resources should not be wasted on cases like these,” Cooke said.
Every day a person is at Western State Hospital costs Washington state $1,061, according to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services. Moreno and Piacendile were transferred from jail to the hospital on Oct. 11 and returned to the jail and released on Nov. 8. Counting just the days they spent at the hospital, the estimated cost of their stay was $57,294.
