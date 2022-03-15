OLYMPIA — The Naselle Youth Camp is likely to end more than a half-century of rehabilitation services after legislators in Olympia on March 9 revived closure language during final negotiations over the 2022 supplemental operating budget.
NYC is an unfenced, medium-security facility that provides education and treatment for males who have landed in trouble with the law. It has faced repeated threats of closure since March 2003 as juvenile justice philosophies have shifted toward keeping young offenders closer to their families.
As of March 1, around 93 full-time and part-time employees work at the camp, which currently serves 33 youths. This compares to 135 employees and an average of 148 male and female juveniles in 2003.
The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families is required to immediately stop placing juveniles and young men at Naselle, with a “goal of closing the camp by June 30, 2023,” according to the budget language.
Once closed, the property would be turned over to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during the 2023-25 biennium for possible conversion into an “outdoor school” — a vague term that is only dimly understood at this time.
As outlined earlier this legislative session, $250,000 is to be allocated to DNR, in consultation with the office of the State Superintendent of Public Education, to study and make recommendations on the development of an outdoor school at the NYC site — including examining the suitability of the current facilities, operating and capital budget needs and estimated costs, and partnership opportunities. A report to the legislature will be due by the end of this year.
The end of Naselle Youth Camp would have major ramifications for the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, which is able to count NYC detainees who attend school at the camp in the district’s total student census for purposes of state support.
In addition, loss of dozens of well-paid state jobs would be a serious economic blow to Pacific County, particularly its southeastern quadrant. NYC has formed the core of Naselle’s economy since it was created to make use of a surplussed military Cold War air-defense site.
The camp’s 2022 operating budget, including wages, is $9,982,000. Its employees earn a median income of $54,000, well above the county’s overall average of about $40,000.
Beyond economic considerations, NYC employees and retirees form the backbone of society in the Naselle area — sending children to public school, serving as athletic coaches, volunteering with local charities and many other roles. Other NYC workers live on the peninsula and in Clatsop County.
Legislative reaction
Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) took to Facebook to voice his displeasure after learning of the surprise.
“The only person who can save the Naselle Youth Camp is the governor,” he said. “He can use the ‘section veto’ power to cut this section out of the Supplemental Operating Budget. I suggest everyone who cares about the Naselle Youth Camp contact the governor and demand that he veto this section.”
Walsh and fellow 19th District Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet) celebrated an early win earlier this legislative session after the NYC closure was removed from the House’s proposed supplemental operating budget.
But few budget actions in Olympia are final until the conference committee process concludes — when Senate and House negotiators hammer out differences in their plans just before adjournment of the session.
Agency supports closure
A statement released by DCYF appears to dash hopes that Gov. Jay Inslee will intervene to save the facility. DCYF ultimately reports to the governor’s office.
“DCYF has also prioritized ensuring youth in facilities remain close to their home communities and families,” Jason Wettstein, director of communications, said. “While [the] closure is legislatively directed, the decision supports the agency’s priority to place youth closer to home and [their] community and recognize the declining state trends in youth incarceration.”
According to the statement, the need for juvenile rehabilitation centers has dropped approximately 73% over the past 22 years.
“I am proud of the work that we have done to put youth first at the Naselle Youth Camp,” Felice Upton, assistant secretary of juvenile rehabilitation, said. “Staff at Naselle have changed the life trajectories for many young people since the facility was established in 1966.”
Union still has hope
Even with the closure lurking and the situation dire, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Union that represents camp employees says it continues to fight to keep NYC open. It is asking Inslee to veto the closure.
“We are calling on the governor to veto the language that legislators sneaked into the final budget at the last minute,” Justin Lee, AFSCME communications director, said. “This is rather disappointing considering neither the House or Senate budget included the language to close Naselle.”
“It was initially in the House budget but was removed after more than 800 people wrote their legislators and urged them to keep it open. Closing the Naselle Youth Camp will hurt an already understaffed and underfunded juvenile rehabilitation program and displace around 100 employees in the community,” Lee added.
