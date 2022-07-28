SOUTH BEND — After a two day trial in the Pacific County Superior Court, Judge Donald J. Richter presiding, a Lewis County man has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and second-degree assault with a firearm.
On Sept. 5, 2021, Andrew J. McConnell, 34, of Chehalis, was involved in a terrifying incident in the forest near Pluvius while camping with his then girlfriend and her friend. A heavily intoxicated McConnell began shooting at the victims before running off into the woods.
According to the victims, McConnell became angry his girlfriend was on her phone and quickly became agitated. He then asked his girlfriend for his handgun, and turned his anger towards her, shooting several rounds in her direction striking a vehicle and her with bullet fragments.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene but was unable to locate McConnell. He was eventually summoned to appear in court for charges from the incident.
During a jury trial between July 25-27 which included testimony from the victims recounting the attack, the jury reached a verdict of guilty on count one of second-degree assault with a special verdict determining he did use the firearm in the assault, and guilty of a second count of reckless endangerment.
McConnell was taken into custody immediately on a no-bail hold and will be formally sentenced on Aug. 19.
