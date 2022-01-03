SOUTH BEND — Bob Hall has retired from helping to run the Timberland Regional Library system. But he’s hanging on to his own library card, using it regularly, and encouraging everyone else to do the same.
“I think the value of libraries has increased,” he said. “We have always had books and magazines and newspapers, but we have so many online resources to help students and all kind of data bases.”
Timberland linked the libraries of Pacific, Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis and Thurston counties in 1968 and now has
27 branches, including Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Naselle. It provides access to the system’s collections and has partnerships with others, including the well-funded King County system in Seattle, plus access to the nationwide InterLibrary Loan program.
High-quality trustees
Hall, 76, retired as an elementary school teacher in 2002 and joined the regional library board a few years later to fill in for someone who had resigned. He then served two seven-year terms, retiring in December after three stints as board president.
He said the service has been rewarding. “There’s a real high quality of trustees and I have enjoyed getting to know them and serving with them.”
His tenure in the last 17 years has seen a switch in library services from simple book lending to access to online resources and materials like E-books. Public schools encourage students to sign up and draw on what’s available. “There has been an increase in the range of stuff that we can get at the library, and it is at no additional cost,” he said.
The library system weathered the 2008 recession. In late spring 2019, the library system was addressing more budget problems. Amid rumors of potential branch closures, Hall was guest speaker at the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries annual meeting. He was resolute in assuring Peninsula patrons that none of the three area libraries were being targeted for closure, despite their apparent proximity to each other.
Cheryl Heywood was hired as executive director of Timberland in 2013. She said Hall’s leadership was crucial as the network addressed its budget restrictions and found ways to cut staff from 310 to 265. This included a reduction in senior administrators from eight positions to four as managers who left were not replaced.
“We wanted to balance the budget and continue to give citizens the best services, but with very tight constraints,” Heywood said. “He had a steadying presence and perspective of the role of the trustees. He steered the ship to calmer waters.”
‘Wisdom’ to the table
Hall recalled the attempt of the agency to have its board meet at all the library locations meant significant regional travel. In the covid era, after briefly closing branches and putting most services on hold when pandemic restrictions started in March 2020, the system found creative ways to serve patrons with contactless book pick-up services. Programs that would have taken place in person, like author talks and some children’s enrichment projects, shifted to online platforms like Zoom.
As president in his final year, Hall convened his final TRL monthly meeting on Zoom just before Christmas. After the business was completed, board members pitched in with tributes. Brian Zylstra, who has represented Lewis County since 2016, commended Hall’s leadership. “You have been a steady hand with the board over these years and shown a lot of wisdom,” he said.
Hall reminded those faces present on the computer screen that he hadn’t actually met three of his five board colleagues in person — Jasmine Dickhoff from Grays Harbor, Kenneth Sebby of Mason County, and Nicollette Oliver from Thurston County. “I have big shoes to fill, and I just hope I can do my best in the new year, but I will miss your presence and your guidance,” said Oliver, who will succeed him as board president.
Regional orientation
Corby Vaness served nine years on the board representing Grays Harbor County, all with Hall, retiring in 2020.
The period coincided with ongoing budget worries and the departure of an executive director. “He has a very funny dry wit,” she said. “We had some rough times, but he kept his sense of humor. He was always so steady.”
She said one important element was embracing the five-county concept. “Even though he represented Pacific County, he would look beyond local issues. That’s the key to a board like this. When someone wants to talk about just their county, it does not work.”
Zylstra echoed that, noting that Hall always asked good questions. “He cared about Timberland and its patrons throughout the library district. “
Hall’s community service hasn’t just been on the library board. He served three decades on the South Bend City Council, continues on a North County board that coordinates ambulance contracts between towns, and spent 14 years as a volunteer collecting fees and enforcing rules at the South Bend boat ramp.
Vaness said this illustrated his approach. “His life in general,” she said, when asked about his impact. “Being of service to his community runs through his veins.”
New face
Toni Gwin of South Bend has been nominated to succeed Hall as Pacific County’s representative on the board for a full term, ending in 2028.
Gwin is a Washington State University Extension educator in Pacific County overseeing 4-H youth and master gardener programs. She is expected to begin work in January after administrators receive approvals from all five counties, said Heywood, the executive director.
