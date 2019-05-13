Sandy Stonebreaker is seeking help.
The 20-year veteran of the Friends of the Ilwaco-Ocean Park Libraries is hoping new people will step forward.
At the annual meeting of the group Saturday, she noted that she had served the group 20 years. The group’s newsletter says Reta Lindstrom has 25 years, Cherry Harding 15 and Chris Jacobsen, Linda LeClaire and Robin Libby 10 each. Two of the 11 board slots are vacant.
The group meets nine months of the year on the third Tuesdays and exists to raise money to buy extras that are not covered in the libraries’ budgets. Last year, the group raised $6,000. About $1,500 went toward children’s summer reading programs.
“Their largesse allows us to bring a performer to each of the grade schools during Read Across America Week and provide children’s books to our local food banks from time to time,” said Ilwaco library director Susan Carney.
The Friends’ fundraising events are Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend book sales at the Ilwaco High School atrium, 404 School Road.
Supporters accumulate donated books year-round. “The 40-pound boxes of books are getting heavier and heavier,” Stonebreaker wrote in the most recent newsletter.
This year’s first sale will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25 and 26. Unless marked otherwise, books are $1 or 50 cents.
Help is needed managing the computerized membership list, collecting donated books, working the sales and attending board meetings.
To help, contact Stonebreaker at 360-665-4816 or sanded@willapabay.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.