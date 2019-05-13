The Timberland Regional Library branches in Ilwaco and Ocean Park offer services beyond public access to its collection of books, CDs and DVDs which are shared through a multiple branch regional system based in Olympia.
System-wide services
In addition to print books, it provides:
• Downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, music CDs and magazines;
• Local history collections;
• Free printing, scanning and faxing, as well as copying for 10 cents a page;
• Computers with access to the Internet, Microsoft Office software, reference databases, and online classes. Access to databases and online classes from other devices and at home is available for those who sign up for a library card.
• A Wi-Fi hotspot accessible from the parking lot so members of the public can bring their own devices and log on online, even after hours;
• A reading or meeting area;
• Wall-space and shelves to display work by local artists and makers;
• A dedicated space for teens in middle and high school to craft, play games, read and do homework;
• A play area for kids and families with puzzles, games and toys that encourage creativity, cooperation and literacy;
• Activities and programs for kids, teens, adults, and families;
• Story times and librarian visits at community events, schools, daycares, and after-school programs;
• Business and employment resources, including Job Assist laptops for use in applying for jobs, building skills through online training and getting career guidance. Job-assist laptops are provided through a partnership with WorkSource and the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Coalition.
• Support for learning and workforce development through in-library classes and laptops available for checkout to students enrolled in High School 21+ (HS21+), Integrated Digital English Acceleration (I-DEA), GRAVITY and Uplift programs. These services are grant-funded and offered in partnership with community college systems in the five Timberland counties.
• Explore/Explorar Timberland collections of books, which are available without a library card at laundromats, community centers, and more to encourage reading and literacy throughout the various communities in the system.
Local activities
Activities abound at the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland library branches.
These include:
• Story times for preschool, Toddler group, Science, STEAM (science-technology-arts) and Lego Crew programs.
• Visits to the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), Head Start, Early Steps, Ocean Beach preschool classrooms, Peninsula Church Center Daycare, Love, Laughter and Learning Daycare, Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
• Participation in both Loyalty Days parades, Long Beach Farmers Market, Ilwaco Movies in the Park, Ilwaco Art Walk, Pack2School and Peninsula Poverty Response’s Project Community Connect.
• Monthly adult hands-on classes, Page Turners and other book clubs, music series and adult lectures.
• Birding backpacks that can be checked out with local trail/birding information and binoculars.
