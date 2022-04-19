Timberland Regional Library Executive Director Cheryl Heywood presented the Pacific County Commissioners with a ‘State of the Library’ presentation on April 12 that included new patron numbers and plans for the county’s libraries in 2022.
2020 was a rough year for the library system that was shuttered for the better part of the year due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, it bounced back last year with impressive patron numbers, with 13,267 of the county’s 23,948 residents signed up for services.
The number equates to around 55% of county residents.
Along with increasing patron numbers, service usage has also increased with Overdrive (ebooks and digital magazine downloads, etc.) up 14% and overall physical usage up 36% since 2020.
Checkouts in 2021 topped out at just over 130,000 compared to 2020, when the numbers reached just over 95,000, an increase of approximately 36% in just one year.
Library usage isn’t the only increase in the library system this year; library hours are increasing from 171 to 175 hours a week between Raymond, South Bend, Naselle, Ilwaco and Ocean Park. Raymond will be open 39 hours a week, South Bend 28 hours, Naselle 30 hours, Ilwaco 38 hours, and Ocean Park 40 hours. Each library, except for Raymond, increased its weekly hours up to two hours.
The South Bend library’s new hours will include it being open on Mondays for the first time since 2009; the only library in the county open on the first day of the week.
“Starting on April 18, the Naselle library will be the second library to offer expanded access hours for library cardholders age 18 over and the same hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily,” Heywood said after referring to an expanded access hour trial run that was held at the McCleary library in 2021.
“We are currently working on other libraries as well. It is very complicated work, and we hope to be able to open up expanded access hours in other libraries; two per quarter as we continue in time,” Heywood added.
Heywood also informed the commissioners that the library system continues to offer new services, including ABC Mouse, Picture Book City, Launchpads, Playaway, and Vox Books, among other offerings geared toward early learning for children.
The libraries are also in early preparations for another summer of Story Trails for children to get them outdoors and enjoying nature while also learning.
