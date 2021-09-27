CAPE D STATE PARK — The multi-year, multi-million-dollar restoration of one of Washington state's most popular and photographed historical sites is essentially complete.
Thanks to recently finished exterior paint, the 1898 North Head Lighthouse gleams in the autumn sunlight steaming in from above the vast Pacific Ocean. Continuing heavy visitation at Cape Disappointment State Park — campgrounds were once again totally full last weekend — meant hundreds were on hand to see the vintage lighthouse looking as if it were new.
The final major phase of work was completed this summer by stone masons employed by Washington State Parks contractor Pioneer Waterproofing Co. of Tigard, Oregon. Pioneer, which earlier rebuilt much of the outside of the main tower and antechamber, was busy this summer working on the two small support structures that occupy the North Head knoll about 120 feet above the ocean.
These auxiliary buildings originally were used to store flammable kerosene that was burned to fuel a lamp in the top of the tower. Little used since the switch to electricity, these buildings had fallen into serious disrepair. Now looking good as new, the plan is for one to be used as a restroom for volunteers and the other for maintenance materials.
Other improvements at the site have included construction of an access pathway that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new fence around the ocean side of the tower that mimics the original from the 1890s, substantial renovations of the lighthouse keepers houses — which are now used as vacation rentals — along with their landscaping, new visitor restrooms, and a trail and observation platform at Bell's View Overlook just north of the lighthouse.
The only significant controversy attached to the project came when trees were removed from between the keepers houses and lighthouse, which resulted in loss of wind-sculpted shore pines. The new open hillside is more in keeping with the site's historical appearance.
At this time tours on the lighthouse interior remain on hold — as they likely would be anyway with the approach of winter. The lighthouse interior has also undergone some restoration in the recent past, including stairway improvements partially funded by the local Lighthouse Friends group. A peek through the doorway reveals a need for new inside paint.
Even in this time of advanced global positioning satellites, the light itself continues to provide navigational guidance thanks to a rotating lens — a definite help to fishing boats on our notoriously foggy days. North Head stands in testimony to the cape's interesting weather: Winter winds there have been clocked at 160 mph.
A Discover Pass is required to park at the site. The lighthouse is an easy walk interspersed with benches and interpretive panels.
