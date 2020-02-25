ILWACO — A talk meant to enlighten people about the restoration of North Head Lighthouse went dark when Ilwaco lost power for more than an hour Thursday, Feb. 20.
Without photos, presenter Alex McMurry with Washington State Parks Historic Preservation asked his audience to use their imaginations as he walked them through the lighthouse’s $2 million reconstruction. His talk was at the Salt Hotel and Pub, 147 Howerton Ave., as part of the hotel’s Salty Talks lecture series.
Meanwhile, Salt Hotel and Pub kitchen staff and management used candles, cellphones and lanterns to serve food and drinks. Manager Eddie Knick wore a headlamp to find his way around.
Kelly Jacobsen, from Ilwaco, said she loves the lighthouse and watched the whole renovation process. She didn’t mind the talk being done without a visual — it made her focus more, she said. Martha Williams, from Long Beach, also didn’t mind the blackout.
“It’s a good way to imagine everything in your head,” Williams said. “We’ll be able to put it all together when we see it.”
Most of the main courses being prepared by sushi chef Adam Dehart didn’t require the kitchen to have power. And the candles made the upstairs look pretty, said Rachel Buroker, also a manager at the Salt.
The power outage was caused by the ground settling above Sahalee, which pulled an underground wire apart, said Jim Hilbert, PUD No. 2 operations manager. Then an equipment failure at a utility pole near Second Avenue SW and Spring Street SW caused the main breaker at the PUD to go out.
“That is why all of Ilwaco went out,” Hilbert said.
The outage happened a little before 6 p.m. and the PUD was able to restore power to Ilwaco and Sahalee at about 7:30 p.m.
PUD worked until about 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 to fix the torn underground wiring.
Salt Hotel and Pub Owner Laila Brown said some soup orders didn’t get filled, but overall people seemed pretty happy with how the evening went, given the circumstances.
“Does make for a memorable evening,” Brown said.
