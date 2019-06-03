Restoration of North Head Lighthouse's tower is largely complete, with custom-cut sandstone blocks installed at its base, windows re-installed where they originally were, and other sandstone features higher on the tower also returned to how they would have appeared in 1898 when the light was commissioned.
