LONG BEACH — The 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival flew high in the skies over Long Beach last week, drawing thousands of attendees and participants from across the world. The popular, week-long festival, held annually in the third week of August, was met with eager crowds and mostly favorable flying conditions.

“There’s lots of wind and then there’s little wind and everything in between,” said Portland resident Mike Sterling as he readied his bird-style kite, designed by Joel K. Scholz, owner of Sky Delight Kites. Sterling has attended the festival since 1988, and looks forward to the reunion and kite-based camaraderie each year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.