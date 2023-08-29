“There’s lots of wind and then there’s little wind and everything in between,” said Portland resident Mike Sterling as he readied his bird-style kite, designed by Joel K. Scholz, owner of Sky Delight Kites. Sterling has attended the festival since 1988, and looks forward to the reunion and kite-based camaraderie each year.
Crowds fill the Bolstad Beach Approach during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival held last week in Long Beach.
An attendee watches kites fly overhead during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Mike Sterling prepares to launch his kite during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Attendees walk toward the Bolstad Beach Approach during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Vendors line the Bolstad Beach Approach during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Musician Judy Enron performs during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week.
Colorful kites fill the horizon during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
Deloris King untangles a line during the 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival last week in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — The 42nd annual Washington State International Kite Festival flew high in the skies over Long Beach last week, drawing thousands of attendees and participants from across the world. The popular, week-long festival, held annually in the third week of August, was met with eager crowds and mostly favorable flying conditions.
