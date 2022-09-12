PACIFIC COUNTY — A key figure in the local health response to the covid-19 pandemic over the past three years was appointed by the governor last month to serve on a state public health advisory board.
Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Public Health & Human Services Department, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in August to serve on the Washington State Public Health Advisory Board. The board is tasked with advising, monitoring and providing feedback to the public health system, advising and reporting to the state Secretary of Health, and evaluating the response of public health emergencies and making recommendations for future response.
The board was established by the state Legislature last year as part of its response to the covid-19 pandemic. Along with establishing the state advisory board, House Bill 1152 also required most local boards of health to be restructured so that qualifying non-elected individuals are equal in number to the number of elected officials on the boards of health. The intent of that section of the bill is to depoliticize local health boards by giving individuals with medical backgrounds and other community stakeholders an equal say to officials elected on a partisan basis — such as county commissioners.
Lindstrom’s position on the 20-member state advisory board is reserved for a representative from a local health jurisdiction west of the Cascade mountains with a population of less than 200,000 people. Lindstrom was selected by the statewide association of local public health officials to represent that seat.
“It’s nice to be recognized amongst my peers, and for them to nominate me to represent them on the board,” Lindstrom said. “I’m really looking forward to it, just to learn more about how things are throughout the rest of the state and hopefully get good ideas to help Pacific County — which is obviously my primary objective.”
Other members of the advisory board represent seats for other geographic and population requirements. Some members represent government agencies and medical industry positions both in and out of public health — such as statewide physicians and nurses associations. Terms run two years in length, with half of the members up for appointment every other year.
Lindstrom added that she thinks her time on the board will broaden her perspective, and also allow her to share the rural perspective with the governor’s office. She also hopes that networking with the 19 other members of the board and those she meets along the way will be valuable in bringing back to the county’s own advisory board, which has often flown under the radar.
The existence of the Pacific County Human Services Advisory Board is the reason why the Pacific County Board of Health — comprising the three county commissioners — is one of just a small number of local health boards that is exempt from House Bill 1152’s requirements. An all-elected local health board does not need to restructure if it has a preexisting community health advisory board.
The county advisory board has 14 current members, appointed by the county commissioners in consultation with Lindstrom. Active board members include retired county health director Mary Goelz, Pacific County Juvenile Court administrator Wayne Leonard, former county commissioner Steve Rogers, University of Washington School of Public Health instructor Elise Chayet, and Crisis Support Network advocate Jerri Hawks.
The board meets as a whole once a quarter — in addition to a quarterly workshop with the county commissioners — and has four subcommittees that usually meet monthly. The subcommittees are headed up by county health and human services division managers, and cover the following issues: health, housing and homelessness, behavioral health and opioid response, and developmental disabilities.
Ongoing efforts by the board includes updating the county’s community health improvement plan, which occurs every three years. Much has changed in the world of public health since January 2020, Lindstrom noted, which was the last time the plan was updated.
Part of that update included a recently concluded survey with more than 80 county residents, asking for feedback about an array of local health topics. Getting community feedback like that is critical, Lindstrom said.
“One advantage we have in the health department is I think we’re just a really community-engaged department, because our work requires it,” Lindstrom said. “To be in public health you have to engage the community. We don’t see [the advisory board] as an extra thing to do, we see it as a necessary part that makes our work better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.