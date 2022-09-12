PACIFIC COUNTY — A key figure in the local health response to the covid-19 pandemic over the past three years was appointed by the governor last month to serve on a state public health advisory board.

Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Public Health & Human Services Department, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in August to serve on the Washington State Public Health Advisory Board. The board is tasked with advising, monitoring and providing feedback to the public health system, advising and reporting to the state Secretary of Health, and evaluating the response of public health emergencies and making recommendations for future response.

