A significant part of the volunteer work to improve the trail down to Deadman’s Cove in Ilwaco was litter removal.

Although the majority of the work on improvements was done by U.S, Coast Guardsman Jon Swanson, his wife Sara and sons Blaine and Blake pitched in.

On one recent Saturday, they all worked for seven hours.

During that time they said they filled six 55-gallon bags, two milk crates and three 5-gallon buckets with trash. These weighed a total of about 400 to 500 pounds, Sara Swanson said.

They then carried the bags of trash, milk crates, buckets and two tires up the hill and disposed of them.

This aspect of the trail improvement activity earned widespread praise in the Facebook “applause” from many of the 1,000 people who reacted about the Swanson family’s efforts.

One, Sarah Abernathy, offered a plea for hikers to play their part and keep the area tidy. “Now, hopefully people will pack out what they take,” she posted.

