SOUTH BEND — The case against Jeremy Jeffcoat continued getting watered down after Judge David L. Mistachkin tossed out six of eight remaining charges during a July 1 motion-to-dismiss hearing in Pacific County Superior Court.
Jeffcoat initially faced up to 10 years in prison on a homicide charge for the alleged 2016 heroin overdose death of 24-year-old Derik Nissell, but the charge was dropped in September 2019 by then-prosecutor Mark McClain due to a lack of evidence. Jeffcoat was accused of being the person who supplied Nissell with the fatal dose. Washington is among a minority of states that permit homicide charges to be brought in such a case.
It wasn’t until days after his death that a witness allegedly came forward and tipped the state something “wasn’t right” and that there might have been a crime committed. However, by then it was too late to do an autopsy. Without an autopsy, there was no legally admissible evidence that he died from heroin, regardless of who supplied it.
“No matter what, we now send all suspected overdoses out for autopsy,” current Prosecutor Ben Haslam said, “on the off-chance we are able to hold someone accountable for the person’s death.”
Motion to dismiss
Defense attorney Nathan L. Needham of Guy Glenn Law, who represents Jeffcoast, requested the hearing to address remaining charges that included alleged theft and possession of three firearms that were allegedly at Nissell’s home when he died.
“The information that we have outside Mr. Jeffcoat’s statement simply established what items went missing from the home,” Needham said. “Now it’s true that we can conclude one of the ways in which those items went missing was that they were taken or stolen.”
However, under the legal doctrine of “corpus delicti,” a suspect cannot be convicted solely based on out-of-court statements or the testimony of an accomplice. In other words, some sort of evidence would have to be present to prove Jeffcoat took and possessed the firearms and that a crime occurred.
“The independent evidence, when you look at the reasonable and logical inference that’s made with that missing property that was recovered, I think supports that fact that the guns were stolen,” Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger stated. “Also, that a crime has been committed and once we have [a crime] committed we can look to potential perpetrators.”
No evidence
Even though the firearms allegedly went missing around Nissell’s death, and he had even reportedly gone shooting with them and his family just days before, the state could not prove Jeffcoat took them or even ever had them in his possession.
“[If] there was [a] theft, [if] there was an unauthorized control over property of another without permission — and the state is correct that it doesn’t require identification of who stole it, just that there was a theft,” Mistachkin said. “The problem is, of course, here is the state in its briefing and the argument does not present one single piece of evidence to indicate there was a theft. I understand the state’s theory, but it’s unsupported by any evidence.”
Mistachkin is overseeing the case because Judge Don Richter has a conflict of interest, having served as assistant county prosecutor under McClain at the time of Jeffcoat’s original charging.
Since the state couldn’t prove that Jeffcoat took the items, it also could not prove he ever possessed the items. For the charge to stick, the state would have needed to present evidence that identified him as having them in his possession, such as them being where he resided or some sort of a sale.
“As Mr. Needham pointed out correctly, it requires the ID specifically of a specific suspect and in this case Mr. Jeffcoat,” Mistachkin said. “The state would have to show … that Mr. Jeffcoat was the one that possessed them, and that is only because it’s illegal to possess firearms if you are a particular person [such as] a convicted felon.”
“That required, by definition, that Mr. Jeffcoat possess the guns, and here the state acknowledges and concedes, there is absolutely zero evidence that Mr. Jeffcoat possessed these guns, and there’s nothing linking him to these guns,” Mistachkin added.
The judge then tossed out all three charges against Jeffcoat for the alleged possession of the missing firearms. To date, none of the missing firearms have been recovered, and Needham argued they could have been given away or sold to support Nissell’s drug addiction.
Two charges remain
Due to the six of the eight charges being dismissed, Needham mentioned during the hearing that additional motions might be coming. Jeffcoat still faces charges for tampering with a witness and trafficking stolen property.
Haslam has the right to appeal the dismissal of the charges and is expected to make a decision within the next 30 days. Trial dates for the remaining charges have not been set, and it’s unclear when the case will be heard again.
