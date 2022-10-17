Doug Sheaffer has every reason to say, “Mission accomplished!”
He retires Oct. 31 after a quarter of a century with the Olympic Area Agency on Aging.
And while the agency’s important work continues, Sheaffer is content to celebrate satisfaction in playing a role in making this part of the world a better place. “I just realize that as an adult that everything I have succeeded at was helping people,” he said.
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging is better known on the peninsula as the Senior Information and Assistance office just north of Long Beach.
The “quasi-government” agency provides services and advocacy for the elder population and people with disabilities who may be on Medicaid services. Sheaffer and his staff of nine, split between the Long Beach and Raymond offices, work with Medicare issues, family caregiver support, and case management for people receiving Medicaid in-home care services. The agency performs similar work in Grays Harbor, Clallam and Jefferson counties.
Vulnerable folks
As a professional communicator, Sheaffer writes fluently on topics close to his heart. In person, ask him for the rewards of this latter phase of his life and the floodgates open.
“It is all about seeing people regain their health and independence and some people actually reach the point where they don’t need help,” he said, recalling his early work as a caseworker before he was promoted to direct service supervisor in 2004.
The agency is partly federally funded. It contracts with the Washington state government to match people with services. One key is helping seniors avoid care facilities, when possible. “People are very vulnerable, and want to die in their own homes,” Sheaffer stressed.
Part of his early role was steering clients toward services that could make that a reality; his later assignment has been supervising staff while spreading information about what services are available.
Relationships with clients may last decades. He recalled with joy one call. A grateful woman said simply: “You helped my mom.”
“It is so rewarding when you know you have helped them stay at home until they have passed,” he said.
Another client he helped was so appreciative that when her circumstances greatly improved, she became a caregiver.
“And watching young people out of school volunteer and then come work in this field, and mentoring with staff. Watching them mature is very rewarding.”
Humility and humor
His informational columns have appeared in the Chinook Observer and other newspapers for two and a half decades. “There’s a few times I have gone, ‘What more is there to be said?’”
Editor Matt Winters said Sheaffer has made an impact. “In the quarter-century since Doug asked if I would run a weekly column, it’s certain he has helped thousands live with independence, self-confidence and dignity,” he said. “He always offered his good advice in a spirit of humor and obvious humility. I have tremendous admiration and gratitude for his dedicated work.”
Additionally, for a dozen years Sheaffer and Joanne Rideout, manager of KMUN Coast Community Radio in Astoria, collaborated on an informative show. “It was a lot of fun. Joanne came up with the name, ‘Senior Moment,’” he said. “Any way we can get the word out is pretty much what I am about.”
Rideout, now retired, recalled those times with fondness. “He was always informed, compassionate, and really funny,” she said.
The exposure was gratifying, Sheaffer said. “It’s rewarding when someone says they have enjoyed your column for years, because sometimes you feel, ‘Is anybody out there?’ One woman said, ‘You’re almost a celebrity.’ I thought, ‘I’m “almost” a lot of things!’”
Passion for life
At 72, he hopes to find time for leisure reading, travel and enjoying four grandsons. He and his wife, Carol, became engaged as teenagers in the late 1960s; they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary Tuesday. Carol is from an Ilwaco family, Sheaffer from Portland.
They have three grown children. While two live elsewhere in the Northwest, younger son Eli Sheaffer works at the Ilwaco water purification plant and volunteers for Ilwaco Fire Department.
Sheaffer’s reading embraces science fiction and his fascination about Northwest fur-trapping. His passion for history is inspired, in part, by having a great-grandfather, Columbus Provo, who fought for the Union in the Civil War. “I have his belt buckle and bullet pouch.”
Sheaffer’s older son, now 50, teasing his Dad about the upcoming retirement, reminding him he started to write a historical fiction novel — back when he was in junior high. (He is not sure if he will ever write it.)
Strong faith
Driving everything has been Sheaffer’s faith. In his earlier years, he served eight years as assistant director of an adolescent group home for girls and tutored in the Native Program for Ocean Beach School District for six years.
As a pastor, he helped spearhead the Ilwaco Community Church ,which became Pacific Bible Church, and also shepherded a Naselle congregation for 12 years. Between assignments, he spent a year as a logger.
His philosophy is encapsulated in a quote some attribute to St. Francis of Assisi, “Preach the gospel at all times and, if necessary, use words.”
He said too few medical professionals consider patients’ entire needs. “The spiritual part of a person is sometimes the most important part of a person,” he said. “It colors what they do, how they live, and what they do. Very few doctors will ask about that. It is such a strong part of us as individuals, even if you are ‘anti-faith,’ it’s a strong part of a person.”
Life’s about caring
As he steps back, is he optimistic?
“There are not enough of us caring for people,” he said, though noting more programs are available to ease burdens. It is no longer inevitable that grown children quit their jobs to care for ailing parents, for example.
“I know as a society we are distracted. Everything is super critical. It’s usually bad news. We are forgetting some of the basics of helping each other and caring for each other.”
But he focuses on the good. “If all the volunteers stopped volunteering, there’s a whole raft of things that would sink,” he said.
Now, the word will be in someone else’s hands.
“Nobody knows who we are,” Sheaffer said. “They don’t need us — until they need us right now!”
