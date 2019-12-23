LONG BEACH — An 11-year-old boy from Ocean Park died in a crash on Sandridge Road on Dec. 20 and other members of the LeHotta/Koontz family were injured after another vehicle crossed into their lane, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said in a Dec. 23 press release.
Gavin LeHotta, an enthusiastic “moto” motorcycle racer, was in a south-bound Jeep Cherokee driven by his father, Steve LeHotta, at about 4:28 p.m. when a north-bound Dodge Ram pickup crossed into the Jeep’s lane near the 15900 block of Sandridge. Responding officers found the Jeep on its driver’s side down a slight embankment. The pickup had extensive and severe driver’s side front-end damage, the sheriff’s office said.
A witness told officers that they saw the pickup swerve into the southbound lane several times before the collision, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies interviewed the pickup’s driver, who had minor injuries, and didn’t detect any odor of alcohol. The sheriff’s office did not provide the driver’s name. The names of the LeHotta/Koontz family and some other details for this story are from a Gofundme page started to help cope with accident-related expenses.
The driver of the truck voluntarily provided a breath sample and it was negative for alcohol, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies requested that a Washington State Patrol drug recognition expert respond and evaluate the driver. The trooper concluded that the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence at the time of his evaluation.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, not WSP, has lead jurisdiction since Sandridge is a county road. The investigation remains ongoing. Laboratory results can take more than half a year to be completed.
Gavin was pronounced dead at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco at about 5:59 p.m. due to injuries sustained in the collision. Steve was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, along with his partner Marina Koontz and Koontz’s daughter Audrey. As of Dec. 22, Steve remained in the intensive care unit, with specialists working to save his leg and an eye, according to Gofundme page organizer Chelsea LaDoux. Marina and Audrey also are still being treated for serious injuries.
The tragedy has generated an outpouring of community concern, with more than $16,000 raised by noon Monday toward a goal of $40,000. Contributions may be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-koontz-family. This page contains much additional information about the injuries suffered by family members and the difficult road that lies ahead for them.
“To Gavin, racing was life. He loved being out on the track more than anything always with his Dad and Grandpa in tow,” an online tribute states. “They never missed a race because Gavin would never allow that. If there was a race, regardless how near or far, Gavin and his family would be there with smiling faces, ready to race, lend a hand to or encourage fellow riders. … He will be more than missed and our community is one less strong without. Ride On, Gavin LeHotta. This world will never forget your smiling face, little one.”
Gavin attended Ocean Park Elementary School throughout his childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.