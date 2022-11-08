LONG BEACH — Tests of Dungeness crab in Long Beach Peninsula waters in October found a low percentage of meat and a high proportion of soft shells — factors that don’t bode well for a traditional Dec. 1 start for the area’s most valuable fishery.

Samples gathered Oct. 19 in the south of Klipsan area had a pick-out rate of 14.3% meat, among the lowest readings in years in early preseason testing that Washington voluntarily conducts. For comparison, the meat pick-out was 18.7% in 2020, 19.1% in 2019, 20.9% in 2018, 19.9% in 2017, 23% in 2016 and 23.8% in 2015. The rate for 2021 was not immediately available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.