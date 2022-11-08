LONG BEACH — Tests of Dungeness crab in Long Beach Peninsula waters in October found a low percentage of meat and a high proportion of soft shells — factors that don’t bode well for a traditional Dec. 1 start for the area’s most valuable fishery.
Samples gathered Oct. 19 in the south of Klipsan area had a pick-out rate of 14.3% meat, among the lowest readings in years in early preseason testing that Washington voluntarily conducts. For comparison, the meat pick-out was 18.7% in 2020, 19.1% in 2019, 20.9% in 2018, 19.9% in 2017, 23% in 2016 and 23.8% in 2015. The rate for 2021 was not immediately available.
Samples from the Westport area collected on Oct. 18 tested at 14.7%, compared to 19.6% in 2020, 21% in 2019, 19.7% in 2018, 20.2% in 2017, 22.9% in 2016 and 24% in 2015.
All areas must be at least 23% before a commercial crabbing season can commence under terms of the Tri-State protocol that governs crabbing in the waters of Washington, Oregon and California.
In addition, the tests found crab are slow to harden this year. In Long Beach waters, 93.2% of crab weren’t yet marketable because of soft shells. In Westport, 95.7% weren’t hard enough.
Dungeness crab are the most valuable fishery in Washington and Oregon, with many local families heavily dependent on the winter crab harvest for things like mortgage and pickup payments, and Christmas gifts.
Washington’s most lucrative commercial Dungeness crab area from Klipsan Beach south to the Columbia has opened on its traditional Dec. 1 date only a few times this century, most recently last year.
Only WDFW exercised the option per the Tri-State Agreement with Oregon and California to conduct an October test. Oregon and California plan tests in November. The first required round of testing per the Tri-State Agreement will be completed sometime before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.